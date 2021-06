Twenty One Gms is a Malayalam language film. The film liberate date is 5 August 2021. It has Leona Lishoy, Lena Kumar and many others within the forged.

The plot revolves round a suite of crimes in a town. A police officer is out to track the actual culprits. The brand new set of crimes brings in quite a lot of twists affecting their lives. Will the actual offender be punished?

Director: Bibin Krishna

Style: Crime, Mystery, Motion, Investigation

Language: Malayalam

Free up Date: 5 August 2021