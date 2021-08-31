Twenty One Hours Film (2021) Solid, Roles, Trailer, Tale, Liberate Date, Poster – FilmyVoice

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

Twenty One Hours is a Kannada language film. The film release date is 29 April 2021. It is composed of Dhananjaya throughout the forged. The film releases additionally in the Malayalam model.

Tale

The plot revolves round few mysterious occasions. Few people get trapped in twisted occasions. Will the twisted occasions reveal the truth?

Twenty One Hours Sturdy

  • Durga Krishna
  • Sudev Nair
  • Dhananjaya

Administrators: Jaishankar Pandit
Type: Mystery, Aventure, Drama
Languages: Malayalam, Kannada
Release Date: 29 April 2021

Trailer

Then again to be introduced

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here