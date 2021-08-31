Twenty One Hours Film (2021) Solid, Roles, Trailer, Tale, Unencumber Date, Poster – FilmyVoice

Twenty One Hours is a Kannada language movie. The movie release date is 29 April 2021. It is composed of Dhananjaya throughout the cast. The movie releases moreover in the Malayalam type.

Tale

The plot revolves spherical few mysterious events. Few other folks get trapped in twisted events. Will the twisted events divulge the truth?

Twenty One Hours Cast

Durga Krishna

Sudev Nair

Dhananjaya

Directors: Jaishankar Pandit

Taste: Mystery, Aventure, Drama

Languages: Malayalam, Kannada

Release Date: 29 April 2021

Trailer

However to be introduced