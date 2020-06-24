Twenty-One Pilots Launch ‘By no means Ending’ Video With Constant Fan Input – Variety

Simply once you thought that prolonged quarantining may imply you’d have an opportunity to get utterly caught up on the Web, Twenty One Pilots have come alongside to remind you that that aim stays ever so barely out of grasp, with a spontaneously regenerating new music video that bears the promise of being limitless.

“Degree of Concern (By no means Ending Video)” begins the music anew each three minutes and 40 seconds, however there’s a continuing stream of recent imagery submitted by followers of the duo, interspersed amongst occasional pictures from Twenty One Pilots’ authentic “Degree of Concern” music video.

The track itself, with its lockdown theme (“Gained’t you be my little quarantine?”), has been No. 1 on the choice radio chart within the six weeks since its launch, amassing what their label says is 150 million international streams previous to the brand new mega-video’s launch.

The group has a submission web page for fan footage of anyplace from 3-30 seconds up at https://loc.twentyonepilots.com/.

By early afternoon after the midnight video launch, followers have been saying that tens of 1000’s of fan video contributions had already flashed throughout the dwell YouTube stream,.

Previous to the video being unveiled early Tuesday morning, followers needed to bounce by much more hurdles to seek out that web page and be among the many first to add their video footage to the location. Amid their digestible radio hits, Twenty One Pilots have additionally been all about mythos and Easter eggs to maintain the devoted engaged, and this marketing campaign was no exception. Earlier than devotees have been even tipped off concerning the video, the duo arrange a touchdown web page for an alternate actuality sport (ARD) at https://usb.twentyonepilots.com/, which led to a sequence of puzzles and clues to be unlocked that lastly resulted find the add hyperlink.

Director Jason Zada developed the sport with Twenty One Pilots, in addition to the video. Altogether, 20 clues have been wanted to finish the sport, hidden in all places from the closed captions of the unique “Degree of Concern” video to a “glitched” picture file that exposed a directive when it was opened in a textual content modifying program.

The group is benefiting from “Degree of Concern,” its first new track because the “Trench” album two years in the past. Apart from the official clip and the brand new regenerating fan-footage video, Twenty One Pilots additionally launched a “dwell from outdoors” alternate model and filmed yet one more for “The Tonight Present.”