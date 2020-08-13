“Twenty Twenty” Cast Talks About What To Watch For Ahead Of Premiere, Why They Joined The Drama, And More

The forged of “Twenty Twenty” talked about their causes behind becoming a member of the drama, what to look out for forward of the premiere, and extra!

On August 12, Han Sung Min, UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok, Park Sang Nam, A.C.E’s Chan, Chae Gained Bin, Jin Ho Eun, and director Han Su Ji mentioned their upcoming internet drama “Twenty Twenty” at an internet press convention.

The Playlist Studio drama is about 20-year-olds who work to seek out their desires as they expertise freedom and duties for the primary time.

Han Sung Min performs Chae Da Hee, a personality who grew up underneath the care of her single mom. She appears unapproachable and chilly at first however meets new buddies and experiences many firsts in school.

Kim Woo Seok portrays Lee Hyun Jin, who has many inside scars and begins to vary after assembly Chae Da Hee, whereas Park Sang Nam performs the favored Jung Ha Joon, a personality with an enormous secret.

A.C.E’s Chan takes on the position of Son Bo Hyun, the brilliant and energetic pal of Lee Hyun Jin. Chae Gained Bin performs the cussed however considerate Baek Ye Eun, and Jin Ho Eun is Kang Dae Geun, a personality who might be tactless at instances however loves his youthful buddies.

Director Han Su Ji talked about how she determined to tackle “Twenty Twenty.” She stated, “I did a variety of considering after the ‘A-TEEN’ sequence ended. I wished to inform a narrative past a drama about faculty. Then I learn a remark that stated, ‘I’m having fun with the drama as a result of it looks as if I’m rising up with them,’ and I feel that’s how I naturally ended up telling a narrative in regards to the worries of a 20-year-old.”

She continued, “‘Twenty Twenty’ is a narrative about discovering oneself. I feel there are a variety of issues that come to thoughts when individuals hear the phrases, ’20 years outdated.’ I portrayed how buddies of their 20s seek for themselves.”

Han Sung Min commented, “I approached the drama considering it might grow to be a possibility for me to suppose as soon as extra about my 20s. I actually wished to tackle this drama.”

Kim Woo Seok and Chan will probably be making their performing debut by means of “Twenty Twenty.” Kim Woo Seok admitted that he had spent a variety of time considering earlier than becoming a member of the drama. “After I first learn the script, I used to be inquisitive about what would occur subsequent within the story,” he stated. “That was interesting to me.”

Chan stated, “My character is so much like me that the A.C.E members informed me, ‘Isn’t that simply you?’ I wished to do higher.”

He continued, “I believed I used to be at all times happy-go-lucky and knew easy methods to get pleasure from each second, however through the first filming session, I received actually nervous. I feel I used to be in a position to recover from my nerves due to the director, the workers members, and my co-stars.”

In the meantime, Park Sang Nam commented, “After I learn the script for the primary time, I believed that our director and author have been actually spectacular. I wished to tackle this drama after seeing how they introduced each character to life.”

Chae Gained Bin and Jin Ho Eun revealed that they have been huge followers of director Han Su Ji’s earlier drama sequence “A-TEEN.” Chae Gained Bin stated, “I used to be eager about her subsequent undertaking, and I wished to do it since I’m 20 years outdated.” Jin Ho Eun shared an identical sentiment, mentioning that he wished to be part of the director’s subsequent drama.

Han Su Ji talked in regards to the similarities between the actors and their characters. “Whereas discussing the characters as I wrote the undertaking proposal for the primary time, I created an image of the characters. I used to be so grateful that the actors who have been forged ended up being much like what I considered.”

She continued, “Because the similarities between the actors and characters are necessary, I put an emphasis on the moments that they weren’t studying the script. I trusted them much more after seeing that they have been much like their characters even then.”

Kim Woo Seok, Cling Sung Min, and Park Sang Nam will probably be portraying a love triangle within the upcoming drama. Kim Woo Seok commented on their chemistry. “There have been some awkward moments as a result of I’m shy,” he stated. “In a while, I received nearer to Park Sang Nam after seeing him quite a bit.”

Park Sang Nam commented, “I feel all of us did our greatest. For instance, Han Sung Min confirmed off the aspect of her character when she research laborious. She did an important job with it. Kim Woo Seok is so pure as his character that I can’t inform the distinction between them. I feel I gained the energy to work laborious from these two actors.”

Han Sung Min added, “I received so immersed within the drama that Kim Woo Seok and Park Sang Nam appeared like Lee Hyun Jin and Jung Ha Joon to me in on a regular basis life. I used to be in a position to focus comfortably on the characters. There have been moments the place we received nearer whereas working collectively, so though our characters are part of a love triangle, we deal with one another and get alongside effectively in actual life.”

The forged shared what to look out for forward of the premiere. Chan stated, “I hope viewers will watch over the edges of each particular person character. We labored laborious to arrange this drama. Please present it plenty of love.”

Kim Woo Seok stated that empathy is an enormous a part of the drama. He defined, “As a result of I acted whereas considering of my very own 20-year-old self, I feel ‘Twenty Twenty’ will grow to be a drama that individuals of all ages can watch and determine with.”

Han Sung Min stated, “I feel watching every character’s personal methods of rising up is essentially the most interesting a part of the drama. The actors and workers all put their hearts into filming this drama, so I hope everybody will adore it.”

“Twenty Twenty” will probably be pre-released on August 15 at 7 p.m. KST on V LIVE. The drama will formally premiere on August 22 at 7 p.m. KST by means of Playlist Studio’s YouTube channel and can air each Wednesday and Saturday on JTBC beginning September 6 at 11:50 p.m. KST.

