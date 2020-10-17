TWICE And (G)I-DLE To Take Part In Virtual Girl Group K/DA’s EP “ALL OUT”

TWICE and (G)I-DLE be part of the lineup of artists collaborating in K/DA’s November EP (mini album)!

Riot Video games’ digital group Ok/DA started in 2018 when standard League of Legends champions had been remodeled into pop idols. The group is made up of characters Ahri, Kai’Sa, Evelynn, and Akali, with many musicians collaborating to offer vocals.

(G)I-DLE members Soyeon and Miyeon took half within the first Ok/DA launch “POP/STARS” in 2018 together with Madison Beer and Jaira Burns. They went on to lend their voices to “THE BADDEST” this August with Bea Miller and Wolftyla.

On October 16, Ok/DA revealed the total roster of collaborators for the group’s new EP “ALL OUT,” which reveals that (G)I-DLE is collaborating once more and TWICE shall be becoming a member of the staff for the primary time!

In addition to “THE BADDEST,” the EP will embody (G)I-DLE on “MORE” alongside Madison Beer, Lexie Liu, Jaira Burns, and Seraphine.

TWICE performs on “I’LL SHOW YOU” together with Bekuh BOOM and Annika Wells.

The songs additionally embody “VILLAIN” by Madison Beer and Kim Petras and “DRUM GO DUM” by Aluna, Wolftyla, and Bekuh BOOM.

K/DA’s “ALL OUT” comes out on November 6.