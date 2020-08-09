TWICE Announces English Version Of “MORE & MORE” Through Online Concert

TWICE has introduced that they are going to be releasing an English model of their hit observe “MORE & MORE”!

On August 9, TWICE held their on-line live performance “Past LIVE – TWICE: World in A Day” by means of Naver’s V Stay. The live performance was held after the ultimate live performance of their world tour, “TWICELIGHTS in Seoul ‘FINALE’”, was canceled as a result of COVID-19 pandemic. Jeongyeon carried out seated as a result of well being issues.

After performing “MORE & MORE,” the group’s newest title observe from their mini album of the identical identify, Jihyo informed followers that there could be a shock. Mina revealed the small print of the shock, saying, “An English model of “MORE & MORE goes to be launched.”

All through the live performance, TWICE carried out quite a few hit tracks equivalent to “FANCY,” “Coronary heart Shaker,” “TT,” and extra. In addition they carried out the observe “LOVE FOOLISH” for the primary time, after which Sana commented, “I used to be actually nervous, however due to ONCE’s constructive reactions I used to be capable of do nicely.”

Though they couldn’t be with their followers in individual, TWICE was capable of talk with followers by means of movies on the display screen, in addition to by studying their feedback. Chaeyoung revealed that she was nervous because it was their first on-line live performance. “Nonetheless, my worries disappeared because it actually appears like we’re holding this live performance along with ONCE,” she mentioned. Momo additionally commented, “I’m actually glad since I can really feel ONCE’s power and keenness all the best way right here.”

The live performance was held as part of “Past LIVE,” a live performance streaming service that makes use of AR (augmented actuality) and different know-how so as to convey a extra interactive side to on-line live shows. The platform is managed by the Past LIVE Company (BLC), a joint institution between SM Leisure and JYP Leisure.

Lately, JYP Leisure additionally confirmed that TWICE is gearing up for a comeback.

Supply (1)