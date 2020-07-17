TWICE Announces Online Concert “World In A Day” Through “Past LIVE” Platform

TWICE will quickly be greeting followers by a web-based live performance!

On July 17, TWICE’s official Twitter introduced information of the group’s on-line live performance “Past LIVE – TWICE : World in A Day.”

With the idea of touring all the world inside a day, TWICE will talk with followers all around the globe with thrilling performances by an on-tact (on-line contact) live performance consistent with the present occasions.

“Past LIVE” is a web-based efficiency platform that goals to create a model new live performance expertise that’s optimized to the net expertise. It options expertise akin to reside sync digicam strolling, enhanced 3D graphics, and likewise connects to mild sticks that followers have at house to allow them to change in coloration and sample in response to the music.

As a platform launched collaboratively by SM Leisure and Naver, “Past LIVE” has already hosted live shows for a lot of teams underneath SM Leisure, however non-SM artists may even have live shows by the service. TWICE would be the first artist not underneath SM Leisure to take action.

“Past LIVE – TWICE: World in A Day” will happen on August 9 at three p.m. KST by way of V LIVE. Additional info relating to the live performance shall be revealed at a later date.

Are you excited for TWICE’s live performance?

