TWICE Breaks Girl Group Record For Gaon Chart Album Sales With “MORE & MORE”

TWICE has damaged one other new document!

As of July 2, TWICE’s ninth mini album “MORE & MORE” offered 563,000 copies (based mostly on Gaon Chart shipments), which is the best quantity of albums offered in complete for a lady group on Gaon Chart.

Beforehand, TWICE broke their private document for inventory pre-orders with “MORE & MORE” when the album surpassed 500,000 inventory pre-orders in Could 27. The group went on to additionally break their private document for the variety of album gross sales within the first week of its launch.

Moreover, as of July 3, the full variety of Korean TWICE albums offered since their debut album “The Story Begins” in October 2015 to their most up-to-date album “MORE & MORE” has reached over 5.26 million albums. The 9 albums TWICE launched in Japan have additionally offered a complete of three.57 million copies, bringing the full variety of TWICE album gross sales to over 8.80 million.

After wrapping up promotions for “MORE & MORE,” TWICE continued to earn trophies for the album, attaining their 106th music present broadcast win. That is additionally the best variety of music present broadcast wins from a woman group. The title observe “MORE & MORE” just lately turned their quickest music video to succeed in 100 million views.

Congratulations to TWICE on their new achievement!

Supply (1)