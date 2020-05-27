TWICE Breaks Personal Record With Highest Stock Pre-Orders Yet For “MORE & MORE”

TWICE broke their earlier report for inventory pre-orders with their upcoming album “MORE & MORE“!

The variety of inventory pre-orders is the quantity of album inventory that’s produced previous to the album’s launch. This quantity is the estimated demand calculated based mostly on varied elements together with what number of albums have been pre-ordered by followers.

As of Could 27, the album surpassed 500,000 inventory pre-orders, which is a brand new report for the group.

TWICE’s ninth mini album “MORE & MORE” will likely be launched on June 1 at 6 p.m. KST. This will likely be their first comeback in 9 months.

Congratulations to TWICE for this accomplishment! Keep tuned for extra updates on TWICE’s comeback!

Supply (1)