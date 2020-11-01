TWICE, BTS, Ladies’ Technology, And TVXQ (*10*) Top 10 In Survey Of Japan’s Favorite Idols In 2020

General News

November 1, 2020
LINE Analysis carried out a survey of Japan’s favourite idols in 2020, and 4 Okay-pop teams made the highest 10!

On October 28, LINE Analysis revealed the total outcomes of its survey, which polled 571,691 Japanese women and men between the ages of 15 and 69 all throughout the nation about their favourite idols.

TWICE got here in at No. 5 on this yr’s rating of Japan’s most beloved feminine idols, whereas Ladies’ Technology claimed No. 7 on the listing. TWICE was the No. 1 favourite idol amongst teenage women, whereas Ladies’ Technology was particularly widespread with males of their forties and fifties.

In the meantime, over on this yr’s listing of Japan’s favourite male idols, BTS made a powerful exhibiting at No. 7, whereas TVXQ got here in at No. 9.

Congratulations to all 4 teams!

