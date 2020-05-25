General News

TWICE Confirmed To Guest On “Working Man”

May 25, 2020
1 Min Read

TWICE is returning to “Working Man”!

On Could 25, Market Information reported that the lady group filmed for this system on Could 18 in Ilsan of Gyeonggi Province.

In response to the report, JYP Leisure confirmed, “TWICE filmed for ‘Working Man’ at SBS within the neighborhood of Tanhyeon on [May] 18.”

All members participated within the recording, and the episode is about to air someday in June following their comeback with “MORE & MORE” on June 1.

Watch TWICE’s earlier look on “Working Man” in December 2018:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment