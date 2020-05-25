TWICE Confirmed To Guest On “Working Man”

TWICE is returning to “Working Man”!

On Could 25, Market Information reported that the lady group filmed for this system on Could 18 in Ilsan of Gyeonggi Province.

In response to the report, JYP Leisure confirmed, “TWICE filmed for ‘Working Man’ at SBS within the neighborhood of Tanhyeon on [May] 18.”

All members participated within the recording, and the episode is about to air someday in June following their comeback with “MORE & MORE” on June 1.

