General News

TWICE Confirms Date For October Comeback

September 26, 2020
1 Min Read

A date has been set for TWICE’s subsequent comeback!

Again in August, JYP Leisure responded to reviews about TWICE’s reported October comeback saying that particulars could be revealed as soon as they’re confirmed.

On September 25, Xportsnews reported that TWICE’s comeback date has been set for October 26. In response, JYP Leisure confirmed, “TWICE is making a comeback on October 26. They’re at present centered on getting ready for his or her new album.”

This upcoming album shall be TWICE’s first home launch since “MORE & MORE” on June 1.

Keep tuned for teasers and updates!

Supply (1) (2)

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment