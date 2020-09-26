TWICE Confirms Date For October Comeback

A date has been set for TWICE’s subsequent comeback!

Again in August, JYP Leisure responded to reviews about TWICE’s reported October comeback saying that particulars could be revealed as soon as they’re confirmed.

On September 25, Xportsnews reported that TWICE’s comeback date has been set for October 26. In response, JYP Leisure confirmed, “TWICE is making a comeback on October 26. They’re at present centered on getting ready for his or her new album.”

This upcoming album shall be TWICE’s first home launch since “MORE & MORE” on June 1.

Keep tuned for teasers and updates!

Supply (1) (2)