TWICE Debuts On Billboard 200 With “MORE & MORE”

TWICE made their debut on the Billboard 200!

On June 8, it was introduced that TWICE’s new mini album “MORE & MORE” has entered this week’s Billboard 200 chart at No. 200. That is TWICE’s first time on the chart, which ranks the preferred albums in the US throughout all genres.

TWICE’s “MORE & MORE” was launched on June 1 and options their title monitor of the identical identify, which topped charts in Korea.

Billboard’s web site will likely be up to date with the charts for the week on June 9.

Congratulations to TWICE!