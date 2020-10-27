TWICE Explains The Meaning Of “Eyes Wide Open,” Picks Favorite B-Sides, And More

TWICE has made a comeback with their second full-length album “Eyes large open” and title monitor “I CAN’T STOP ME“!

Three years after releasing “twicetagram,” TWICE has lastly dropped their second full-length album, they usually spoke in regards to the launch in an interview.

Sana commented, “It is a full-length album and reveals off a brand new idea that we haven’t proven in earlier albums. After our teaser pictures have been launched, there was loads of constructive suggestions for our foremost go well with idea. It felt just like the outcomes that the members had spent loads of time pondering over have been getting acknowledged so I used to be actually proud. We wish to shortly present our performances too!”

Jihyo added, “In comparison with three years in the past after we launched our first full-length album, I assume that TWICE has grown lots. We’ve launched many albums, finished live shows, and discovered lots whereas experiencing a wide range of issues as singers. TWICE’s development has no restrict! So please look ahead to ‘Eyes large open’ too!”

For his or her final launch “MORE & MORE,” the group picked “crave” to be the album’s key phrase. When requested to describe “Eyes large open,” Nayeon answered, “To specific it in a single phrase, I’d say, ‘Opening your eyes to your senses.’ If we have been capable of study new senses throughout ‘MORE & MORE,’ this album explains that second you actually register the senses we acknowledged in our final launch.”

Dahyun shared, “It attracts out the hazard and nervousness of standing on the line between good and evil. It additionally conveys that daring environment of boldly crossing that line. Many individuals will likely be shocked to see a brand new TWICE that they haven’t seen earlier than!”

The ladies mentioned what kind of picture they wished to point out with this album, with Sana commenting, “I wish to present a world that connects with our earlier launch, our ninth mini-album ‘MORE & MORE.’ We additional amplified the narrative in ‘MORE & MORE’ the place we trip between a pure and enchanting vibe as we study new senses. Please fastidiously take note of the connections between the 2 albums!”

Mina shared, “For the primary time in TWICE’s promotions, we sang about feeling nervous and unsteady. Everybody concurrently has a shiny aspect and a nervous aspect. By way of this album, I hope you’ll take a look at what a special aspect of TWICE is like.”

Chaeyoung answered, “I wish to present a visible that’s completely different from what’s typical. Our foremost model is our fits and plenty of followers actually appreciated it after our teasers have been revealed. Along with our fits, we’ve ready a wide range of outfits so please look ahead to our promotions!”

TWICE additionally dove deeper into the which means of their title music “I CAN’T STOP ME.” Nayeon defined, “It expresses that troublesome scenario of getting to manage your self when standing on the line between good and evil. Just like the music title ‘I CAN’T STOP ME,’ it’s a monitor that describes that mentality effectively.”

The group additionally every picked the b-side they most advisable. Nayeon and Mina selected “SAY SOMETHING” as Nayeon shared, “We carried out it throughout our particular stay broadcast for our fifth anniversary and our followers actually appreciated it. I additionally assume it matches finest with this album so I hope lots of people take heed to it.”

Jihyo and Chaeyoung picked “HELL IN HEAVEN.” Jihyo added, “To be trustworthy, while you first take heed to it, you may assume, ‘This doesn’t look like a TWICE music.’ It’s such a enjoyable and charming music that turns into addictive with time so I feel you’ll be capable of really feel a brand new type of TWICE’s charms. I’ve been listening to it on a regular basis too!”

Jeongyeon advisable “BEHIND THE MASK,” sharing that it highlights every member’s distinctive voice tones. Momo selected “BELIEVER” as a result of it left the best first impression on her. Tzuyu answered, “‘UP NO MORE.’ It’s a music that I appreciated even extra as soon as I heard our members’ remaining model. After I heard it once more, I believed, ‘I wish to carry out to this music!’”

Dahyun picked “QUEEN” and “BRING IT BACK” sharing, “Previously, I participated in lyric writing or rap making with different individuals, however these are the songs I wrote the lyrics for on my own, so that they are particular to me.” With fun she added, “Please give them a number of love!”

Lastly, Sana shared, “If you take heed to this album’s b-sides, I feel you’ll be capable of really feel loads of modifications from the music that TWICE has launched till now. That’s why there are such a lot of songs I’d prefer to suggest, however amongst these I’m most keen on ‘DO WHAT WE LIKE’ which I wrote the lyrics for by myself for the primary time.” Laughing, she continued, “I hope you’ll take heed to it!”

Concerning their energetic music video for “I CAN’T STOP ME,” TWICE talked about what they targeted on most throughout filming. Jihyo commented, “It’s a music video I targeted lots on in an effort to showcase a wide range of pictures. I labored laborious to colorfully showcase the retro and indulgent really feel of the music!”

When requested what sort of feedback they acquired from JYP Leisure CEO Park Jin Younger whereas making ready for this comeback, Nayeon responded, “He believes that conveying emotion is crucial factor and at all times emphasizes that to us too. So this time as effectively, we practiced actually laborious to correctly convey our feelings to everybody listening to our songs!”

