TWICE Guards No. 1 Spot With “MORE & MORE”; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, June Week 4

TWICE’s “MORE & MORE” is our No. 1 track for the third consecutive week! It was a detailed race for the No. 1 spot, however “MORE & MORE” managed to keep up a slight lead for an additional week. Congratulations once more to TWICE!
Making a robust debut at No. 2 is IZ*ONE’s “Secret Story of the Swan,” the title observe from IZ*ONE’s third mini album “Oneiric Diary.” It’s a cinematic EDM dance track that unfolds like a film and expresses the colourful charms of IZ*ONE. The lyrics convey the message that anybody who desires collectively could be the primary character in a fairy story.
Rounding out the all-female prime three this week is IU’s “eight,” down one spot to No. 3.
Singles Music Chart – June 2020, Week 4
-
1 (–) MORE & MORE
- Chart Data
- 1 Earlier rank
- 3 Variety of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
2 (new) Secret Story of the Swan
- Chart Data
- 0 Earlier rank
- 1 Variety of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
- 3 (-1) eight (feat. Suga)
- Chart Data
- 2 Earlier rank
- 7 Variety of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
4 (–) Aloha
- Chart Data
- 4 Earlier rank
- 13 Variety of week on chart
- 4 Peak on chart
-
5 (-2) Nonstop
- Chart Data
- 3 Earlier rank
- 8 Variety of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
6 (-1) I knew I like
- Chart Data
- 5 Earlier rank
- 5 Variety of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
-
7 (-1) Introduce me a great particular person
- Chart Data
- 6 Earlier rank
- 13 Variety of week on chart
- 6 Peak on chart
-
8 (-1) ON
- Chart Data
- 7 Earlier rank
- 17 Variety of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
9 (–) Confession Is Not Flashy
- Chart Data
- 9 Earlier rank
- 11 Variety of week on chart
- 9 Peak on chart
-
10 (–) Psycho
- Chart Data
- 10 Earlier rank
- 25 Variety of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Tune
|Artist/Band
|11 (+1)
|아무노래 (Any track)
|Zico
|12 (-1)
|나비와 고양이 (Leo (feat. Baekhyun))
|BOL4
|13 (+7)
|WANNABE
|ITZY
|14 (-1)
|그대 고운 내사랑 (Lovely My Love)
|City Zakapa
|15 (–)
|흔들리는 꽃들 속에서 네 샴푸향이 느껴진거야 (Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers)
|Jang Beom June
|16 (-2)
|시작 (Begin)
|Gaho
|17 (-1)
|덤더럼 (Dumhdurum)
|Apink
|18 (-10)
|Sweet
|Baekhyun
|19 (-2)
|내 눈물 모아 (With My Tears)
|Wheein
|20 (-2)
|METEOR
|CHANGMO
|21 (–)
|어떻게 지내 (I Want You)
|OVAN
|22 (-3)
|처음처럼 (BLOOM)
|MC The Max
|23 (+2)
|늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time)
|Noel
|24 (+4)
|어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I like the heartbreak, you’re the one I like)
|AKMU
|25 (-1)
|돌덩이 (Stone Block)
|Ha Hyun Woo
|26 (+5)
|어떻게 지내 (답가) (I Don’t Want You)
|LUNCH
|27 (new)
|神메뉴 (God’s Menu)
|Stray Children
|28 (-1)
|HIP
|MAMAMOO
|29 (+5)
|작사가 (Lyricist)
|Heize
|30 (new)
|썸 타긴 뭘 타 (Trying For Love)
|Baek A Yeon
|31 (-5)
|Completely satisfied
|Taeyeon
|32 (-3)
|LONELY NIGHT
|Kwon Jin Ah
|33 (+3)
|To You My Gentle (feat. Lee Raon)
|Maktub
|34 (+6)
|FANTASIA
|MONSTA X
|35 (-3)
|취했나봐 (I believe, I’m drunk)
|Hwang In Wook
|36 (new)
|언제라도 어디에서라도 (Every time Wherever)
|Jung Seung Hwan
|37 (-7)
|품 (Hug)
|BOL4
|38 (-1)
|그때 그 아인 (Sometime, The Boy)
|Kim Really feel
|39 (+11)
|Punch
|NCT 127
|40 (+1)
|반만 (Half)
|Jin Min Ho
|41 (new)
|안부 (Anbu (feat. Chanyeol))
|Lee Solar Hee
|42 (+4)
|NOT BY THE MOON
|GOT7
|43 (new)
|OOPSY
|Weki Meki
|44 (-11)
|아 진짜요. (Oh actually.)
|N.Flying
|45 (-7)
|푸르게 빛나던 우리의 계절 (When We Have been Us)
|Tremendous Junior-Ok.R.Y.
|46 (-11)
|BUTTERFLY
|WJSN
|47 (-2)
|일이 너무 잘 돼 (Issues are going effectively)
|Heize
|48 (-5)
|시청 앞 지하철 역에서 (In entrance of metropolis corridor on the subway station)
|Kwak Jin Eon
|49 (-26)
|Get Prepared
|Ha Sung Woon
|50 (-2)
|LALALILALA
|APRIL
In regards to the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes under consideration rankings by numerous main music charts in Korea in addition to the most popular trending artists on Soompi, making it a singular chart that displays what’s occurring in Ok-pop not solely in Korea however world wide. Our chart consists of the next sources:
Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%
Soompi Airplay – 20%
YouTube Ok-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%
How does this text make you’re feeling?
Add Comment