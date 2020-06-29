General News

TWICE Guards No. 1 Spot With “MORE & MORE”; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, June Week 4

June 29, 2020
TWICE’s “MORE & MORE” is our No. 1 track for the third consecutive week! It was a detailed race for the No. 1 spot, however “MORE & MORE” managed to keep up a slight lead for an additional week. Congratulations once more to TWICE!

Making a robust debut at No. 2 is IZ*ONE’s “Secret Story of the Swan,” the title observe from IZ*ONE’s third mini album “Oneiric Diary.” It’s a cinematic EDM dance track that unfolds like a film and expresses the colourful charms of IZ*ONE. The lyrics convey the message that anybody who desires collectively could be the primary character in a fairy story.

Rounding out the all-female prime three this week is IU’s “eight,” down one spot to No. 3.

Singles Music Chart – June 2020, Week 4

RankTuneArtist/Band
11 (+1)아무노래 (Any track)Zico
12 (-1)나비와 고양이 (Leo (feat. Baekhyun))BOL4
13 (+7)WANNABEITZY
14 (-1)그대 고운 내사랑 (Lovely My Love)City Zakapa
15 (–)흔들리는 꽃들 속에서 네 샴푸향이 느껴진거야 (Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers)Jang Beom June
16 (-2)시작 (Begin)Gaho
17 (-1)덤더럼 (Dumhdurum)Apink
18 (-10)SweetBaekhyun
19 (-2)내 눈물 모아 (With My Tears)Wheein
20 (-2)METEORCHANGMO
21 (–)어떻게 지내 (I Want You)OVAN
22 (-3)처음처럼 (BLOOM)MC The Max
23 (+2)늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time)Noel
24 (+4)어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I like the heartbreak, you’re the one I like)AKMU
25 (-1)돌덩이 (Stone Block)Ha Hyun Woo
26 (+5)어떻게 지내 (답가) (I Don’t Want You)LUNCH
27 (new)神메뉴 (God’s Menu)Stray Children
28 (-1)HIPMAMAMOO
29 (+5)작사가 (Lyricist)Heize
30 (new)썸 타긴 뭘 타 (Trying For Love)Baek A Yeon
31 (-5)Completely satisfiedTaeyeon
32 (-3)LONELY NIGHTKwon Jin Ah
33 (+3)To You My Gentle (feat. Lee Raon)Maktub
34 (+6)FANTASIAMONSTA X
35 (-3)취했나봐 (I believe, I’m drunk)Hwang In Wook
36 (new)언제라도 어디에서라도 (Every time Wherever)Jung Seung Hwan
37 (-7)품 (Hug)BOL4
38 (-1)그때 그 아인 (Sometime, The Boy)Kim Really feel
39 (+11)PunchNCT 127
40 (+1)반만 (Half)Jin Min Ho
41 (new)안부 (Anbu (feat. Chanyeol))Lee Solar Hee
42 (+4)NOT BY THE MOONGOT7
43 (new)OOPSYWeki Meki
44 (-11)아 진짜요. (Oh actually.)N.Flying
45 (-7)푸르게 빛나던 우리의 계절 (When We Have been Us)Tremendous Junior-Ok.R.Y.
46 (-11)BUTTERFLYWJSN
47 (-2)일이 너무 잘 돼 (Issues are going effectively)Heize
48 (-5)시청 앞 지하철 역에서 (In entrance of metropolis corridor on the subway station)Kwak Jin Eon
49 (-26)Get PreparedHa Sung Woon
50 (-2)LALALILALAAPRIL

In regards to the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes under consideration rankings by numerous main music charts in Korea in addition to the most popular trending artists on Soompi, making it a singular chart that displays what’s occurring in Ok-pop not solely in Korea however world wide. Our chart consists of the next sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%
Soompi Airplay – 20%
YouTube Ok-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%

