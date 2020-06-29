TWICE Guards No. 1 Spot With “MORE & MORE”; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, June Week 4

TWICE’s “MORE & MORE” is our No. 1 track for the third consecutive week! It was a detailed race for the No. 1 spot, however “MORE & MORE” managed to keep up a slight lead for an additional week. Congratulations once more to TWICE!

Making a robust debut at No. 2 is IZ*ONE’s “Secret Story of the Swan,” the title observe from IZ*ONE’s third mini album “Oneiric Diary.” It’s a cinematic EDM dance track that unfolds like a film and expresses the colourful charms of IZ*ONE. The lyrics convey the message that anybody who desires collectively could be the primary character in a fairy story.

Rounding out the all-female prime three this week is IU’s “eight,” down one spot to No. 3.

Singles Music Chart – June 2020, Week 4 1 (–) MORE & MORE Chart Data 1 Earlier rank 3 Variety of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

2 (new) Secret Story of the Swan Chart Data 0 Earlier rank 1 Variety of week on chart 2 Peak on chart

3 (-1) eight (feat. Suga) Chart Data 2 Earlier rank 7 Variety of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

4 (–) Aloha Chart Data 4 Earlier rank 13 Variety of week on chart 4 Peak on chart

5 (-2) Nonstop Chart Data 3 Earlier rank 8 Variety of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

6 (-1) I knew I like Chart Data 5 Earlier rank 5 Variety of week on chart 3 Peak on chart

7 (-1) Introduce me a great particular person Chart Data 6 Earlier rank 13 Variety of week on chart 6 Peak on chart

8 (-1) ON Chart Data 7 Earlier rank 17 Variety of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

9 (–) Confession Is Not Flashy Chart Data 9 Earlier rank 11 Variety of week on chart 9 Peak on chart

10 (–) Psycho Chart Data 10 Earlier rank 25 Variety of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

Rank Tune Artist/Band 11 (+1) 아무노래 (Any track) Zico 12 (-1) 나비와 고양이 (Leo (feat. Baekhyun)) BOL4 13 (+7) WANNABE ITZY 14 (-1) 그대 고운 내사랑 (Lovely My Love) City Zakapa 15 (–) 흔들리는 꽃들 속에서 네 샴푸향이 느껴진거야 (Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers) Jang Beom June 16 (-2) 시작 (Begin) Gaho 17 (-1) 덤더럼 (Dumhdurum) Apink 18 (-10) Sweet Baekhyun 19 (-2) 내 눈물 모아 (With My Tears) Wheein 20 (-2) METEOR CHANGMO 21 (–) 어떻게 지내 (I Want You) OVAN 22 (-3) 처음처럼 (BLOOM) MC The Max 23 (+2) 늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time) Noel 24 (+4) 어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I like the heartbreak, you’re the one I like) AKMU 25 (-1) 돌덩이 (Stone Block) Ha Hyun Woo 26 (+5) 어떻게 지내 (답가) (I Don’t Want You) LUNCH 27 (new) 神메뉴 (God’s Menu) Stray Children 28 (-1) HIP MAMAMOO 29 (+5) 작사가 (Lyricist) Heize 30 (new) 썸 타긴 뭘 타 (Trying For Love) Baek A Yeon 31 (-5) Completely satisfied Taeyeon 32 (-3) LONELY NIGHT Kwon Jin Ah 33 (+3) To You My Gentle (feat. Lee Raon) Maktub 34 (+6) FANTASIA MONSTA X 35 (-3) 취했나봐 (I believe, I’m drunk) Hwang In Wook 36 (new) 언제라도 어디에서라도 (Every time Wherever) Jung Seung Hwan 37 (-7) 품 (Hug) BOL4 38 (-1) 그때 그 아인 (Sometime, The Boy) Kim Really feel 39 (+11) Punch NCT 127 40 (+1) 반만 (Half) Jin Min Ho 41 (new) 안부 (Anbu (feat. Chanyeol)) Lee Solar Hee 42 (+4) NOT BY THE MOON GOT7 43 (new) OOPSY Weki Meki 44 (-11) 아 진짜요. (Oh actually.) N.Flying 45 (-7) 푸르게 빛나던 우리의 계절 (When We Have been Us) Tremendous Junior-Ok.R.Y. 46 (-11) BUTTERFLY WJSN 47 (-2) 일이 너무 잘 돼 (Issues are going effectively) Heize 48 (-5) 시청 앞 지하철 역에서 (In entrance of metropolis corridor on the subway station) Kwak Jin Eon 49 (-26) Get Prepared Ha Sung Woon 50 (-2) LALALILALA APRIL

