TWICE Maintains Lead With “MORE & MORE”; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, July Week 1

TWICE’s “MORE & MORE” edged out IZ*ONE’s “Secret Story of the Swan” once more this week to stay as our No. 1 music for the fourth consecutive week. Though each songs dropped in factors in comparison with final week, they maintained the highest two spots this week. Congratulations once more to TWICE!
There are two new songs within the prime 10 this week. Debuting at No. Three is SEVENTEEN’s “Left & Proper,” the title monitor from SEVENTEEN’s seventh mini album “Heng:garæ.” The lyrics specific the on a regular basis challenges of youth, and SEVENTEEN’s vocals carry out the constructive vitality of this music.
Debuting at No. Four is IU’s “Into the I-LAND.” That is the theme music for the fact present “I-LAND” and is a house-based pop-rock music with a hopeful melody and a message to assist one another develop collectively slightly than compete.
Singles Music Chart – July 2020, Week 1
1 (–) MORE & MORE
- 1 Earlier rank
- 4 Variety of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
2 (–) Secret Story of the Swan
- 2 Earlier rank
- 2 Variety of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
3 (new) Left & Proper
- 0 Earlier rank
- 1 Variety of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
4 (new) Into the I-LAND
- 0 Earlier rank
- 1 Variety of week on chart
- 4 Peak on chart
5 (–) Nonstop
- 5 Earlier rank
- 9 Variety of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
6 (-2) Aloha
- 4 Earlier rank
- 14 Variety of week on chart
- 4 Peak on chart
7 (-1) I knew I really like
- 6 Earlier rank
- 6 Variety of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
8 (–) ON
- 8 Earlier rank
- 18 Variety of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
9 (-2) Introduce me individual
- 7 Earlier rank
- 14 Variety of week on chart
- 6 Peak on chart
10 (+1) Any music
- 11 Earlier rank
- 23 Variety of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Music
|Artist/Band
|11 (new)
|How You Like That
|BLACKPINK
|12 (-2)
|Psycho
|Purple Velvet
|13 (-1)
|나비와 고양이 (Leo (feat. Baekhyun))
|BOL4
|14 (+3)
|덤더럼 (Dumhdurum)
|Apink
|15 (–)
|흔들리는 꽃들 속에서 네 샴푸향이 느껴진거야 (Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers)
|Jang Beom June
|16 (-7)
|화려하지 않은 고백 (Confession Is Not Flashy)
|Kyuhyun
|17 (+4)
|어떻게 지내 (I Want You)
|OVAN
|18 (+2)
|METEOR
|CHANGMO
|19 (-3)
|시작 (Begin)
|Gaho
|20 (-7)
|WANNABE
|ITZY
|21 (-3)
|Sweet
|Baekhyun
|22 (-8)
|그대 고운 내사랑 (Lovely My Love)
|City Zakapa
|23 (-1)
|처음처럼 (BLOOM)
|MC The Max
|24 (-5)
|내 눈물 모아 (With My Tears)
|Wheein
|25 (+1)
|어떻게 지내 (답가) (I Don’t Want You)
|LUNCH
|26 (-2)
|어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I really like the heartbreak, you’re the one I really like)
|AKMU
|27 (-2)
|돌덩이 (Stone Block)
|Ha Hyun Woo
|28 (-5)
|늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Evening)
|Noel
|29 (-2)
|神메뉴 (God’s Menu)
|Stray Children
|30 (+1)
|Pleased
|Taeyeon
|31 (-3)
|HIP
|MAMAMOO
|32 (+4)
|언제라도 어디에서라도 (Each time Wherever)
|Jung Seung Hwan
|33 (new)
|ONE(Lucid Dream)
|Golden Little one
|34 (-1)
|To You My Gentle (feat. Lee Raon)
|Maktub
|35 (–)
|취했나봐 (I feel, I’m drunk)
|Hwang In Wook
|36 (-6)
|썸 타긴 뭘 타 (Trying For Love)
|Baek A Yeon
|37 (+2)
|Punch
|NCT 127
|38 (+5)
|OOPSY
|Weki Meki
|39 (-7)
|LONELY NIGHT
|Kwon Jin Ah
|40 (-2)
|그때 그 아인 (Sometime, The Boy)
|Kim Really feel
|41 (-4)
|품 (Hug)
|BOL4
|42 (+3)
|푸르게 빛나던 우리의 계절 (When We Have been Us)
|Tremendous Junior-Okay.R.Y.
|43 (-9)
|FANTASIA
|MONSTA X
|44 (-15)
|작사가 (Lyricist)
|Heize
|45 (new)
|다른 누구 말고 너야 (Not Anybody Else)
|Kim Na Younger
|46 (-6)
|반만 (Half)
|Jin Min Ho
|47 (-3)
|아 진짜요. (Oh actually.)
|N.Flying
|48 (-2)
|BUTTERFLY
|WJSN
|49 (-1)
|시청 앞 지하철 역에서 (In entrance of metropolis corridor on the subway station)
|Kwak Jin Eon
|50 (new)
|PACKITUP!
|pH-1
In regards to the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes under consideration rankings by varied main music charts in Korea in addition to the most popular trending artists on Soompi, making it a novel chart that displays what’s happening in Okay-pop not solely in Korea however all over the world. Our chart consists of the next sources:
Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%
Soompi Airplay – 20%
YouTube Okay-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%
