TWICE Maintains Lead With “MORE & MORE”; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, July Week 1

July 6, 2020
TWICE’s “MORE & MORE” edged out IZ*ONE’s “Secret Story of the Swan” once more this week to stay as our No. 1 music for the fourth consecutive week. Though each songs dropped in factors in comparison with final week, they maintained the highest two spots this week. Congratulations once more to TWICE!

There are two new songs within the prime 10 this week. Debuting at No. Three is SEVENTEEN’s “Left & Proper,” the title monitor from SEVENTEEN’s seventh mini album “Heng:garæ.” The lyrics specific the on a regular basis challenges of youth, and SEVENTEEN’s vocals carry out the constructive vitality of this music.

Debuting at No. Four is IU’s “Into the I-LAND.” That is the theme music for the fact present “I-LAND” and is a house-based pop-rock music with a hopeful melody and a message to assist one another develop collectively slightly than compete.

Singles Music Chart – July 2020, Week 1

RankMusicArtist/Band
11 (new)How You Like ThatBLACKPINK
12 (-2)PsychoPurple Velvet
13 (-1)나비와 고양이 (Leo (feat. Baekhyun))BOL4
14 (+3)덤더럼 (Dumhdurum)Apink
15 (–)흔들리는 꽃들 속에서 네 샴푸향이 느껴진거야 (Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers)Jang Beom June
16 (-7)화려하지 않은 고백 (Confession Is Not Flashy)Kyuhyun
17 (+4)어떻게 지내 (I Want You)OVAN
18 (+2)METEORCHANGMO
19 (-3)시작 (Begin)Gaho
20 (-7)WANNABEITZY
21 (-3)SweetBaekhyun
22 (-8)그대 고운 내사랑 (Lovely My Love)City Zakapa
23 (-1)처음처럼 (BLOOM)MC The Max
24 (-5)내 눈물 모아 (With My Tears)Wheein
25 (+1)어떻게 지내 (답가) (I Don’t Want You)LUNCH
26 (-2)어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I really like the heartbreak, you’re the one I really like)AKMU
27 (-2)돌덩이 (Stone Block)Ha Hyun Woo
28 (-5)늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Evening)Noel
29 (-2)神메뉴 (God’s Menu)Stray Children
30 (+1)PleasedTaeyeon
31 (-3)HIPMAMAMOO
32 (+4)언제라도 어디에서라도 (Each time Wherever)Jung Seung Hwan
33 (new)ONE(Lucid Dream)Golden Little one
34 (-1)To You My Gentle (feat. Lee Raon)Maktub
35 (–)취했나봐 (I feel, I’m drunk)Hwang In Wook
36 (-6)썸 타긴 뭘 타 (Trying For Love)Baek A Yeon
37 (+2)PunchNCT 127
38 (+5)OOPSYWeki Meki
39 (-7)LONELY NIGHTKwon Jin Ah
40 (-2)그때 그 아인 (Sometime, The Boy)Kim Really feel
41 (-4)품 (Hug)BOL4
42 (+3)푸르게 빛나던 우리의 계절 (When We Have been Us)Tremendous Junior-Okay.R.Y.
43 (-9)FANTASIAMONSTA X
44 (-15)작사가 (Lyricist)Heize
45 (new)다른 누구 말고 너야 (Not Anybody Else)Kim Na Younger
46 (-6)반만 (Half)Jin Min Ho
47 (-3)아 진짜요. (Oh actually.)N.Flying
48 (-2)BUTTERFLYWJSN
49 (-1)시청 앞 지하철 역에서 (In entrance of metropolis corridor on the subway station)Kwak Jin Eon
50 (new)PACKITUP!pH-1

In regards to the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes under consideration rankings by varied main music charts in Korea in addition to the most popular trending artists on Soompi, making it a novel chart that displays what’s happening in Okay-pop not solely in Korea however all over the world. Our chart consists of the next sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%
Soompi Airplay – 20%
YouTube Okay-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%

