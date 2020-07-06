TWICE Maintains Lead With “MORE & MORE”; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, July Week 1

TWICE’s “MORE & MORE” edged out IZ*ONE’s “Secret Story of the Swan” once more this week to stay as our No. 1 music for the fourth consecutive week. Though each songs dropped in factors in comparison with final week, they maintained the highest two spots this week. Congratulations once more to TWICE!

There are two new songs within the prime 10 this week. Debuting at No. Three is SEVENTEEN’s “Left & Proper,” the title monitor from SEVENTEEN’s seventh mini album “Heng:garæ.” The lyrics specific the on a regular basis challenges of youth, and SEVENTEEN’s vocals carry out the constructive vitality of this music.

Debuting at No. Four is IU’s “Into the I-LAND.” That is the theme music for the fact present “I-LAND” and is a house-based pop-rock music with a hopeful melody and a message to assist one another develop collectively slightly than compete.

Singles Music Chart – July 2020, Week 1 1 (–) MORE & MORE Chart Data 1 Earlier rank 4 Variety of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

2 (–) Secret Story of the Swan Chart Data 2 Earlier rank 2 Variety of week on chart 2 Peak on chart

3 (new) Left & Proper Chart Data 0 Earlier rank 1 Variety of week on chart 3 Peak on chart

4 (new) Into the I-LAND Chart Data 0 Earlier rank 1 Variety of week on chart 4 Peak on chart

5 (–) Nonstop Chart Data 5 Earlier rank 9 Variety of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

6 (-2) Aloha Chart Data 4 Earlier rank 14 Variety of week on chart 4 Peak on chart

7 (-1) I knew I really like Chart Data 6 Earlier rank 6 Variety of week on chart 3 Peak on chart

8 (–) ON Chart Data 8 Earlier rank 18 Variety of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

9 (-2) Introduce me individual Chart Data 7 Earlier rank 14 Variety of week on chart 6 Peak on chart

10 (+1) Any music Chart Data 11 Earlier rank 23 Variety of week on chart 2 Peak on chart

Rank Music Artist/Band 11 (new) How You Like That BLACKPINK 12 (-2) Psycho Purple Velvet 13 (-1) 나비와 고양이 (Leo (feat. Baekhyun)) BOL4 14 (+3) 덤더럼 (Dumhdurum) Apink 15 (–) 흔들리는 꽃들 속에서 네 샴푸향이 느껴진거야 (Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers) Jang Beom June 16 (-7) 화려하지 않은 고백 (Confession Is Not Flashy) Kyuhyun 17 (+4) 어떻게 지내 (I Want You) OVAN 18 (+2) METEOR CHANGMO 19 (-3) 시작 (Begin) Gaho 20 (-7) WANNABE ITZY 21 (-3) Sweet Baekhyun 22 (-8) 그대 고운 내사랑 (Lovely My Love) City Zakapa 23 (-1) 처음처럼 (BLOOM) MC The Max 24 (-5) 내 눈물 모아 (With My Tears) Wheein 25 (+1) 어떻게 지내 (답가) (I Don’t Want You) LUNCH 26 (-2) 어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I really like the heartbreak, you’re the one I really like) AKMU 27 (-2) 돌덩이 (Stone Block) Ha Hyun Woo 28 (-5) 늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Evening) Noel 29 (-2) 神메뉴 (God’s Menu) Stray Children 30 (+1) Pleased Taeyeon 31 (-3) HIP MAMAMOO 32 (+4) 언제라도 어디에서라도 (Each time Wherever) Jung Seung Hwan 33 (new) ONE(Lucid Dream) Golden Little one 34 (-1) To You My Gentle (feat. Lee Raon) Maktub 35 (–) 취했나봐 (I feel, I’m drunk) Hwang In Wook 36 (-6) 썸 타긴 뭘 타 (Trying For Love) Baek A Yeon 37 (+2) Punch NCT 127 38 (+5) OOPSY Weki Meki 39 (-7) LONELY NIGHT Kwon Jin Ah 40 (-2) 그때 그 아인 (Sometime, The Boy) Kim Really feel 41 (-4) 품 (Hug) BOL4 42 (+3) 푸르게 빛나던 우리의 계절 (When We Have been Us) Tremendous Junior-Okay.R.Y. 43 (-9) FANTASIA MONSTA X 44 (-15) 작사가 (Lyricist) Heize 45 (new) 다른 누구 말고 너야 (Not Anybody Else) Kim Na Younger 46 (-6) 반만 (Half) Jin Min Ho 47 (-3) 아 진짜요. (Oh actually.) N.Flying 48 (-2) BUTTERFLY WJSN 49 (-1) 시청 앞 지하철 역에서 (In entrance of metropolis corridor on the subway station) Kwak Jin Eon 50 (new) PACKITUP! pH-1

In regards to the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes under consideration rankings by varied main music charts in Korea in addition to the most popular trending artists on Soompi, making it a novel chart that displays what’s happening in Okay-pop not solely in Korea however all over the world. Our chart consists of the next sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%

Soompi Airplay – 20%

YouTube Okay-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%