TWICE, MAMAMOO, ITZY, And (G)I-DLE Join This Year’s The Fact Music Awards Lineup

4 extra artists have been introduced for the 2020 The Fact Music Awards!

On October 28, the organizing committee for The Fact Music Awards (TMA) confirmed that TWICE, MAMAMOO, ITZY, and (G)I-DLE can be performing on the occasion. It was beforehand introduced that BTS would even be a part of the lineup for the occasion.

The Fact Music Awards is about to happen in December 2020 with out an viewers on account of ongoing COVID-19 prevention pointers.

Keep tuned for extra updates on the lineup!

