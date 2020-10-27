TWICE Mesmerizes ONCEs With New “I CAN’T STOP ME” MV: Check Out Some Of The Best Reactions On Twitter

TWICE is again with a retro bop that followers are loving!

On October 26, the group made a comeback with their full album “Eyes extensive open” and its title monitor “I CAN’T STOP ME.” Proper after the discharge, TWICE’s followers ONCE took to Twitter to share their love for the beautiful music video and new tune!

Followers have posted so many moments from the monitor and MV that should be placed on repeat.

however the drop that Nayeon & Jihyo do throughout ‘Pink Pink Pink Line’ pic.twitter.com/uFcOwtjEde — tea ? (@holycub) October 26, 2020

JEONGYEON’S VOCALS HERE PLUS NAYEON’S HIGH NOTES??#*?!!*!?#??! THE POWER OF THE NATION’S LEAD VOCALISTS pic.twitter.com/2LCXwFugqD — jeongyeon (@na6eon) October 26, 2020

OKAY BUT DAHMOCHAENG RAP PART????? pic.twitter.com/IUlJqoApfy — jeongyeon pics (@myjeongarchives) October 26, 2020

Every member takes the highlight and really shines within the music video!

Sana actually killed us together with her breathtaking visuals! ?✨#ICANTSTOPME ??❤ pic.twitter.com/mg7hxSGi6A — Lunatics || EYES WIDE OPEN ? (@Isabelleee_Luna) October 26, 2020

the class is FACE pic.twitter.com/Qdn99u8MUD — mina loops (@myoiloops) October 26, 2020

visible of all visible? ahhh you imply Chou Tzuyu???#TWICE_CANT_STOP_US pic.twitter.com/nlkM2P838t — Mazel | I CAN’T STOP ME (@lazynoir) October 26, 2020

jeongyeon jeongyeon

driving driving me loopy#TWICE_CANT_STOP_US pic.twitter.com/0ZCKzIL0XE — seulgibilog ; padayon (@happinessreve_) October 26, 2020

Many followers are sharing their love for the vibe of the monitor.

woooooow #ICANTSTOPME sounds so 80s classic. i adore it! they’re so versatile ?? #TWICE_CANT_STOP_US — Kim Gena⁷ ? (@agittarious) October 26, 2020

I Can’t Cease Me is so good! Loving the retro sounds, it’s such a very good idea for Twice #Twice #ICANTSTOPME — Em ? (@VividLuvie) October 26, 2020

And naturally, there are ONCEs being hilarious too.

what Tzuyu seems like whereas operating vs what I seem like whereas operating#TWICE_CANT_STOP_US#트와이스_아이캔트스탑미_컴백 pic.twitter.com/NcpE6uZaPq — Tzunami (@choutzuyu99) October 26, 2020

Which all results in ONCE’s conclusion:

What do you consider “I CAN’T STOP ME”?