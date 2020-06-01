TWICE Opens Up About New Mini Album Idea, Difficulty Of “MORE & MORE” Choreography, And More

TWICE has opened up about their new mini album, what the idea is, how troublesome the choreography of the title monitor is, and what they hope to listen to from folks.

The woman group might be releasing their ninth mini album “MORE & MORE” at 6 p.m. KST on June 1 with a title monitor of the identical identify. This might be their first comeback in roughly 9 months since “Really feel Particular” final September.

When requested to explain the brand new mini album, Nayeon mentioned, “While you fall in love, you need to extra about that particular person. It’s an album that displays that need to know extra and wish extra of the particular person you fall in love with.” Momo defined, “I feel I can describe it as an album that claims, ‘I would like extra from you!’ It’s a daring declaration that doesn’t maintain again on expressing one’s feelings.” Sana added, “The key phrase of our album idea was ‘keen need.’ We tried to mirror that in our idea pictures and music video.”

The members defined that the 2 visible ideas they’d gone for of their teaser photos have been hippie and nature, with Jeongyeon saying, “The hippie idea is one which TWICE has by no means tried earlier than, and it creates a daring and free aura. This idea goes very well with our title monitor, and I feel the members did so nicely in taking up the idea.” Jihyo shared, “The opposite idea is nature. And the 2 ideas are fully completely different. If the hippie idea is extra daring, then the character idea feels very pure and clear.” Mina introduced the 2 ideas collectively as she defined, “Although they really feel completely different, the 2 share a standard theme of on the lookout for one thing within the forest. If the hippie idea is sort of a free spirit that’s wandering by means of the forest, then the character idea is like when fairies are roaming the forest.”

When requested which member took on the visible ideas the most effective, the members got here collectively to say that every one of them seemed beautiful. One member who was highlighted by a number of members was Chaeyoung, with Sana saying, “If I needed to choose only one member, Chaeyoung seemed actually good within the hippie model, in all probability as a result of that’s how she likes to decorate. Seeing her in her hippie outfit was like seeing Chaeyoung in her day by day life.”

The members revealed that of their music video, one thing they’d targeted on was the choreography, and revealed that “MORE & MORE” has probably the most troublesome choreography out of all of their title tracks thus far. The entire members selected “MORE & MORE” because the title monitor with probably the most troublesome choreography, with earlier songs like “Really feel Particular,” “YES or YES,” “Fancy,” and “Dance the Evening Away” additionally being chosen by the members for his or her prime three.

Together with the title monitor, TWICE selected their favourite songs from the mini album. Dahyun picked “Shadow” and defined, “I actually just like the melody, in addition to the lyrics that don’t disguise the restrained feelings we hope to convey,” whereas Chaeyoung picked “Firework” and mentioned, “It’s the primary time we’re taking up the Latin pop style. It felt actually refreshing and we had enjoyable recording it.” Tzuyu selected “Candy Summer time Day” and mentioned, “It looks like a tune that goes nicely with summer season, and I like how energetic it’s,” and Jihyo selected “Oxygen” and revealed, “This was a possible title monitor once we have been making ready our ‘Really feel Particular’ album.”

Lastly, TWICE was requested what they need to hear most by means of the discharge of their new mini album, and Nayeon mentioned, “We need to hear that it feels ‘new.’ We need to hear that TWICE continues to indicate progress, and that individuals are excited to listen to what we’ll do in our subsequent album. Jihyo added, “‘A gaggle with nice performances!’ And I hope we’re capable of present that TWICE are artists. We’ll be blissful if we get responses like ‘TWICE is so cool,’ and ‘I didn’t know TWICE had this sort of facet to them.’”

TWICE might be releasing “MORE & MORE” at 6 p.m. KST on June 1. Meet up with all of their teasers within the meantime!

