TWICE Opens Up About Promoting As 9 Once more, Goals For 2020, Secret To Success, And More

The members of TWICE lately sat down for an interview the place they opened up about Mina’s return, targets for 2020, dealing with public expectations and their very own want for change, and extra.

TWICE was requested if there’s something they hope for increasingly more with the passing of time, and Nayeon mentioned, “I wish to hold feeling excited in regards to the work I do. I wish to hold this sense for a very long time, and I hope every thing will all the time be enjoyable.” Sana mentioned, “I’ve spent a very long time with followers, our members, and the workers, and I wish to be with them for even longer. There’s a saying that nothing is without end, however I wish to stick with these folks without end,” and Jihyo mentioned, “I would like us to be wholesome. I hope everybody will proceed to be wholesome in each physique and thoughts.” Chaeyoung replied, “I hold hoping for newer idea and newer levels,” and Tzuyu mentioned, “I hope we is usually a group that continues to develop.”

When requested if they’d any private needs so as to add, Jeongyeon mentioned, “I wish to turn out to be even prettier,” whereas Momo mentioned, “I wish to do a photograph shoot with my canine.” Mina mentioned she hopes for extra time to get pleasure from peaceable moments and Sana laughed and mentioned, “I dye my hair lots as a result of I wish to present one thing new with every comeback, so my hair is sort of broken. I want I might have hair that doesn’t get managed regardless of how a lot you bleach it,” earlier than including, “We accomplish that many issues as TWICE that I discover it laborious to recollect many moments that move. I want I might bear in mind all of them.”

The members additionally opened up about Mina’s return to the group, as this was her first comeback since occurring hiatus to maintain her well being in July 2019. Jihyo mentioned, “Most of all, I’m simply so pleased. Mina confirmed nice braveness to be with us once more, and that makes me pleased. I’m pleased we’re in a position to return as 9 to our followers once more.” Chaeyoung added, “Every time instances get robust, the folks we acquire probably the most power from is one another, and I’m so, so grateful to Mina for being so brave. There have been eight of us in our final comeback, and we actually felt her empty house. I’m so pleased all 9 of us get to fill the stage this time,” and Tzuyu mentioned, “I’m grateful to Mina for being so courageous. I feel TWICE shines the brightest when all 9 of us are collectively. All of us shine brighter after we’re collectively. I’m so pleased we get to share that mild with followers and the general public.”

When requested in the event that they discover it laborious to decide on between doing what the general public would wish to see and taking over new modifications, Jihyo mentioned, “I feel many individuals like our cute and beautiful facet. However we wish to hold exhibiting one thing new so we’ve been making modifications since final yr. We all know our strengths, so we’re attempting to combine cuteness and powerfulness collectively.” On the stress of residing as much as the general public’s expectations, Nayeon candidly replied, “Previously, I’d give attention to outcomes and I did really feel a way of stress. However the extra albums we launch, the extra I notice that the method is extra vital. As lengthy as we’ve got enjoyable and benefit from the course of of constructing an album, the outcomes don’t fear me anymore and I really feel a better sense of satisfaction.”

TWICE has excelled in all fields, whether or not it’s album gross sales, music streaming, or YouTube views, and Sana expressed that she believes how the shut the members are is their best power. She mentioned, “As a result of we’re shut, we naturally create a vivid and wholesome ambiance, and I feel that’s what followers like about us.” Dahyun selected the connection between TWICE and ONCE as their secret to success and mentioned, “There’s a lot that goes into getting ready a brand new album, but it surely comes so naturally to us as a result of we’re on the identical wavelength, and I feel our followers really feel that and love that about us. I feel that’s why we’re in a position to get good outcomes. Even when issues get tough, TWICE and ONCE can lean on one another, and that provides us a lot power.”

TWICE has been greeting followers by means of on-line content material as it’s laborious to satisfy followers nose to nose, and Momo mentioned a video thought she has is for them to movie all of the non-Korean members getting their driver’s licenses, whereas Chaeyoung mentioned she’d prefer to movie a vlog to present followers a peek into her day by day life. The members additionally shared small particulars about their lives as of late, with Jeongyeon revealing that she’s gotten hooked on a card recreation with Jihyo and Mina. Mina mentioned she likes to listen to the sound of rain falling at night time, so she falls asleep listening to sounds of rainfall or thunder.

Lastly, TWICE was requested if they’d any targets for 2020, and the members all expressed their hopes to satisfy followers and for everybody to be wholesome. Jeongyeon added, “We haven’t been in a position to meet ONCEs fairly often, and I hope we’re in a position to! I additionally hope we will movie extra commercials collectively this yr.” Different targets included Sana sharing her hopes to do a person photograph shoot this yr whereas Chaeyoung mentioned her aim is to get her driver’s license.

In case you haven’t already, remember to try the music video for TWICE’s newest comeback observe “MORE & MORE“!

