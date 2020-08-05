TWICE Reported To Make October Comeback + JYP Responds

TWICE is making one other comeback!

On August 5, Sports activities Chosun reported that TWICE is preparing to make a comeback in October.

A supply from JYP Leisure clarified to Newsen, “It’s true that TWICE is getting ready a brand new album. We’ll announce the small print of the comeback schedule as soon as they are confirmed.”

If TWICE makes their return in October, this will likely be their first comeback in 4 months since “MORE & MORE” in June.

In the meantime, TWICE is gearing as much as greet followers via the net live performance “Past LIVE – TWICE: World in A Day,” which takes place on August 9 at three p.m. KST by way of V Stay. The group was additionally just lately confirmed to carry out on the 2020 Soribada Greatest Okay-Music Awards on August 13.

What sort of idea are you anticipating from TWICE of their subsequent comeback?

