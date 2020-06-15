General News

TWICE Rises To No. 1 With “MORE & MORE”; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, June Week 2

June 15, 2020
A brand new music has as soon as once more debuted at No. 1 this week! TWICE’s newest hit “MORE & MORE” took our chart by storm with a close to excellent rating. The music swept charts following its launch and has taken house 5 music present wins. Congratulations to TWICE!

“MORE & MORE” is the title music from TWICE’s newest mini album of the identical title. It’s a dance monitor with a tropical home rhythm and a catchy refrain. The lyrics specific the emotion of wanting for extra with the rising pleasure and sweetness of affection.

Holding regular at No. 2 is IU’s “eight.” Final week’s champion, Baekhyun’s “Sweet,” dropped two spots to No. Three this week.

Singles Music Chart – June 2020, Week 2

RankTrackArtist/Band
11 (–)시작 (Begin)Gaho
12 (-2)덤더럼 (Dumhdurum)Apink
13 (+2)그대 고운 내사랑 (Lovely My Love)City Zakapa
14 (-1)아무노래 (Any music)Zico
15 (-1)흔들리는 꽃들 속에서 네 샴푸향이 느껴진거야 (Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers)Jang Beom June
16 (+3)내 눈물 모아 (With My Tears)Wheein
17 (–)처음처럼 (BLOOM)MC The Max
18 (–)WANNABEITZY
19 (+1)METEORCHANGMO
20 (-8)PsychoCrimson Velvet
21 (–)GladTaeyeon
22 (+1)돌덩이 (Stone Block)Ha Hyun Woo
23 (+1)FIESTAIZ*ONE
24 (+2)늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Evening)Noel
25 (+3)LONELY NIGHTKwon Jin Ah
26 (-1)품 (Hug)BOL4
27 (+5)어떻게 지내 (I Want You)OVAN
28 (+5)어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I like the heartbreak, you’re the one I like)AKMU
29 (-2)취했나봐 (I feel, I’m drunk)Hwang In Wook
30 (+1)FANTASIAMONSTA X
31 (new)MaydayVICTON
32 (-10)자나깨나 (Mayday (feat. Pleasure))Crush
33 (+2)시청 앞 지하철 역에서 (In entrance of metropolis corridor on the subway station)Kwak Jin Eon
34 (-18)PunchNCT 127
35 (+7)세계가 불타버린 밤, 우린… (Can’t You See Me?)TXT
36 (-6)Keep TonightChungha
37 (-3)HIPMAMAMOO
38 (-9)그때 그 아인 (Sometime, The Boy)Kim Really feel
39 (+1)NOT BY THE MOONGOT7
40 (-2)ZombieDAY6
41 (-2)반만 (Half)Jin Min Ho
42 (+2)살아가는 거야 (Linger On)Roy Kim
43 (-2)To You My Gentle (feat. Lee Raon)Maktub
44 (-7)WingPark Ji Hoon
45 (-2)LALALILALAAPRIL
46 (+3)Ridin’NCT Dream
47 (-11)적월 (Crimson Moon)Kim Woo Seok
48 (-3)넌 언제나 (You All the time)J-Rabbit
49 (new)FadeawayJvcki Wai, Coogie, Paloalto, The Quiett, Bassagong
50 (–)angelOnlyOneOf

In regards to the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes under consideration rankings by numerous main music charts in Korea in addition to the most well liked trending artists on Soompi, making it a novel chart that displays what’s happening in Okay-pop not solely in Korea however world wide. Our chart consists of the next sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%
Soompi Airplay – 20%
YouTube Okay-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%

