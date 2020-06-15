TWICE Rises To No. 1 With “MORE & MORE”; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, June Week 2

A brand new music has as soon as once more debuted at No. 1 this week! TWICE’s newest hit “MORE & MORE” took our chart by storm with a close to excellent rating. The music swept charts following its launch and has taken house 5 music present wins. Congratulations to TWICE!
“MORE & MORE” is the title music from TWICE’s newest mini album of the identical title. It’s a dance monitor with a tropical home rhythm and a catchy refrain. The lyrics specific the emotion of wanting for extra with the rising pleasure and sweetness of affection.
Holding regular at No. 2 is IU’s “eight.” Final week’s champion, Baekhyun’s “Sweet,” dropped two spots to No. Three this week.
Singles Music Chart – June 2020, Week 2
-
1 (new) MORE & MORE
- Chart Information
- 0 Earlier rank
- 1 Variety of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
2 (-1) Sweet
- Chart Information
- 1 Earlier rank
- 2 Variety of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
3 (-1) eight (feat. Suga)
- Chart Information
- 2 Earlier rank
- 5 Variety of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
4 (-1) I knew I like
- Chart Information
- 3 Earlier rank
- 3 Variety of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
-
5 (-1) Aloha
- Chart Information
- 4 Earlier rank
- 11 Variety of week on chart
- 4 Peak on chart
-
6 (-1) Nonstop
- Chart Information
- 5 Earlier rank
- 6 Variety of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
7 (-1) ON
- Chart Information
- 6 Earlier rank
- 15 Variety of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
8 (-1) Introduce me an excellent individual
- Chart Information
- 7 Earlier rank
- 11 Variety of week on chart
- 7 Peak on chart
-
9 (–) Confession Is Not Flashy
- Chart Information
- 9 Earlier rank
- 9 Variety of week on chart
- 9 Peak on chart
-
10 (-2) Leo (feat. Baekhyun)
- Chart Information
- 8 Earlier rank
- 5 Variety of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Track
|Artist/Band
|11 (–)
|시작 (Begin)
|Gaho
|12 (-2)
|덤더럼 (Dumhdurum)
|Apink
|13 (+2)
|그대 고운 내사랑 (Lovely My Love)
|City Zakapa
|14 (-1)
|아무노래 (Any music)
|Zico
|15 (-1)
|흔들리는 꽃들 속에서 네 샴푸향이 느껴진거야 (Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers)
|Jang Beom June
|16 (+3)
|내 눈물 모아 (With My Tears)
|Wheein
|17 (–)
|처음처럼 (BLOOM)
|MC The Max
|18 (–)
|WANNABE
|ITZY
|19 (+1)
|METEOR
|CHANGMO
|20 (-8)
|Psycho
|Crimson Velvet
|21 (–)
|Glad
|Taeyeon
|22 (+1)
|돌덩이 (Stone Block)
|Ha Hyun Woo
|23 (+1)
|FIESTA
|IZ*ONE
|24 (+2)
|늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Evening)
|Noel
|25 (+3)
|LONELY NIGHT
|Kwon Jin Ah
|26 (-1)
|품 (Hug)
|BOL4
|27 (+5)
|어떻게 지내 (I Want You)
|OVAN
|28 (+5)
|어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I like the heartbreak, you’re the one I like)
|AKMU
|29 (-2)
|취했나봐 (I feel, I’m drunk)
|Hwang In Wook
|30 (+1)
|FANTASIA
|MONSTA X
|31 (new)
|Mayday
|VICTON
|32 (-10)
|자나깨나 (Mayday (feat. Pleasure))
|Crush
|33 (+2)
|시청 앞 지하철 역에서 (In entrance of metropolis corridor on the subway station)
|Kwak Jin Eon
|34 (-18)
|Punch
|NCT 127
|35 (+7)
|세계가 불타버린 밤, 우린… (Can’t You See Me?)
|TXT
|36 (-6)
|Keep Tonight
|Chungha
|37 (-3)
|HIP
|MAMAMOO
|38 (-9)
|그때 그 아인 (Sometime, The Boy)
|Kim Really feel
|39 (+1)
|NOT BY THE MOON
|GOT7
|40 (-2)
|Zombie
|DAY6
|41 (-2)
|반만 (Half)
|Jin Min Ho
|42 (+2)
|살아가는 거야 (Linger On)
|Roy Kim
|43 (-2)
|To You My Gentle (feat. Lee Raon)
|Maktub
|44 (-7)
|Wing
|Park Ji Hoon
|45 (-2)
|LALALILALA
|APRIL
|46 (+3)
|Ridin’
|NCT Dream
|47 (-11)
|적월 (Crimson Moon)
|Kim Woo Seok
|48 (-3)
|넌 언제나 (You All the time)
|J-Rabbit
|49 (new)
|Fadeaway
|Jvcki Wai, Coogie, Paloalto, The Quiett, Bassagong
|50 (–)
|angel
|OnlyOneOf
In regards to the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes under consideration rankings by numerous main music charts in Korea in addition to the most well liked trending artists on Soompi, making it a novel chart that displays what’s happening in Okay-pop not solely in Korea however world wide. Our chart consists of the next sources:
Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%
Soompi Airplay – 20%
YouTube Okay-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%
