TWICE Rises To No. 1 With “MORE & MORE”; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, June Week 2

A brand new music has as soon as once more debuted at No. 1 this week! TWICE’s newest hit “MORE & MORE” took our chart by storm with a close to excellent rating. The music swept charts following its launch and has taken house 5 music present wins. Congratulations to TWICE!

“MORE & MORE” is the title music from TWICE’s newest mini album of the identical title. It’s a dance monitor with a tropical home rhythm and a catchy refrain. The lyrics specific the emotion of wanting for extra with the rising pleasure and sweetness of affection.

Holding regular at No. 2 is IU’s “eight.” Final week’s champion, Baekhyun’s “Sweet,” dropped two spots to No. Three this week.

Take Our Ballot

Singles Music Chart – June 2020, Week 2 1 (new) MORE & MORE Chart Information 0 Earlier rank 1 Variety of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

2 (-1) Sweet Chart Information 1 Earlier rank 2 Variety of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

3 (-1) eight (feat. Suga) Chart Information 2 Earlier rank 5 Variety of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

4 (-1) I knew I like Chart Information 3 Earlier rank 3 Variety of week on chart 3 Peak on chart

5 (-1) Aloha Chart Information 4 Earlier rank 11 Variety of week on chart 4 Peak on chart

6 (-1) Nonstop Chart Information 5 Earlier rank 6 Variety of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

7 (-1) ON Chart Information 6 Earlier rank 15 Variety of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

8 (-1) Introduce me an excellent individual Chart Information 7 Earlier rank 11 Variety of week on chart 7 Peak on chart

9 (–) Confession Is Not Flashy Chart Information 9 Earlier rank 9 Variety of week on chart 9 Peak on chart

10 (-2) Leo (feat. Baekhyun) Chart Information 8 Earlier rank 5 Variety of week on chart 3 Peak on chart

Rank Track Artist/Band 11 (–) 시작 (Begin) Gaho 12 (-2) 덤더럼 (Dumhdurum) Apink 13 (+2) 그대 고운 내사랑 (Lovely My Love) City Zakapa 14 (-1) 아무노래 (Any music) Zico 15 (-1) 흔들리는 꽃들 속에서 네 샴푸향이 느껴진거야 (Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers) Jang Beom June 16 (+3) 내 눈물 모아 (With My Tears) Wheein 17 (–) 처음처럼 (BLOOM) MC The Max 18 (–) WANNABE ITZY 19 (+1) METEOR CHANGMO 20 (-8) Psycho Crimson Velvet 21 (–) Glad Taeyeon 22 (+1) 돌덩이 (Stone Block) Ha Hyun Woo 23 (+1) FIESTA IZ*ONE 24 (+2) 늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Evening) Noel 25 (+3) LONELY NIGHT Kwon Jin Ah 26 (-1) 품 (Hug) BOL4 27 (+5) 어떻게 지내 (I Want You) OVAN 28 (+5) 어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I like the heartbreak, you’re the one I like) AKMU 29 (-2) 취했나봐 (I feel, I’m drunk) Hwang In Wook 30 (+1) FANTASIA MONSTA X 31 (new) Mayday VICTON 32 (-10) 자나깨나 (Mayday (feat. Pleasure)) Crush 33 (+2) 시청 앞 지하철 역에서 (In entrance of metropolis corridor on the subway station) Kwak Jin Eon 34 (-18) Punch NCT 127 35 (+7) 세계가 불타버린 밤, 우린… (Can’t You See Me?) TXT 36 (-6) Keep Tonight Chungha 37 (-3) HIP MAMAMOO 38 (-9) 그때 그 아인 (Sometime, The Boy) Kim Really feel 39 (+1) NOT BY THE MOON GOT7 40 (-2) Zombie DAY6 41 (-2) 반만 (Half) Jin Min Ho 42 (+2) 살아가는 거야 (Linger On) Roy Kim 43 (-2) To You My Gentle (feat. Lee Raon) Maktub 44 (-7) Wing Park Ji Hoon 45 (-2) LALALILALA APRIL 46 (+3) Ridin’ NCT Dream 47 (-11) 적월 (Crimson Moon) Kim Woo Seok 48 (-3) 넌 언제나 (You All the time) J-Rabbit 49 (new) Fadeaway Jvcki Wai, Coogie, Paloalto, The Quiett, Bassagong 50 (–) angel OnlyOneOf

In regards to the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes under consideration rankings by numerous main music charts in Korea in addition to the most well liked trending artists on Soompi, making it a novel chart that displays what’s happening in Okay-pop not solely in Korea however world wide. Our chart consists of the next sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%

Soompi Airplay – 20%

YouTube Okay-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%