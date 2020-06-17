General News

TWICE Scores 6th Win For “MORE & MORE” On “Present Champion”

June 17, 2020
TWICE took their sixth trophy for “MORE & MORE”!

On June 17, the nominees for first place on “Present Champion” had been Tremendous Junior-Ok.R.Y’s “When We Had been Us,” TWICE’s “MORE & MORE,” EXO member Baekhyun’s “Sweet,” IU’s “eight” (Prod By & Feat. BTS’ Suga), and WJSN’s “Butterfly.” TWICE got here in first!

This week’s episode of “Present Champion” was a particular that highlighted performances from the primary half of the yr.

Congratulations to TWICE!

