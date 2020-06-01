TWICE Soars To Top Of Major Realtime Charts With “MORE & MORE”

TWICE is reigning over the charts!

On June 1 at 6 p.m. KST, TWICE made a comeback with their mini album “MORE & MORE” and its title monitor of the identical identify. The tune was composed by Uzoechi Emenike, Justin Tranter, Julia Michaels, and Zara Larsson, and the lyrics had been written by Park Jin Younger and BIBI.

As of eight p.m. KST, “MORE & MORE” had already risen to No. 1 on main realtime charts together with Melon, Genie, Bugs, and Soribada.

Congratulations to TWICE!