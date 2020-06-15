General News

TWICE Takes 5th Win For “MORE & MORE” On “Inkigayo”; Performances By TXT, MONSTA X, WJSN, And More

June 15, 2020
Congratulations to TWICE for successful first place with “MORE & MORE” on SBS’s “Inkigayo”! Second place was Oh My Lady’s “Nonstop,” and third place went to Sik-Ok, pH-1, Jay Park, and HAON’s “GANG Official Remix.”

Watch the winner announcement and TWICE’s efficiency beneath:

This week’s performers included Park Hyeon Website positioning, Ha Hyun Sang, E’LAST, REDSQUARE, DKB, woo!ah!, OnlyOneOf, ONEWE, BVNDIT, VICTON, TXT, UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok, DIA, Ha Sung Woon, WJSN, N.Flying, BTOB’s Eunkwang, TWICE, MONSTA X, and Tremendous Junior-Ok.R.Y.

Try a few of the performances beneath!

TXT – “Puma”

MONSTA X – “FANTASIA”

WJSN – “Butterfly”

Ha Sung Woon – “Get Prepared”

Kim Woo Seok – “Crimson Moon”

VICTON – “Mayday”

DIA – “Hug U”

BTOB’s Eunkwang – “No One Is aware of”

Tremendous Junior-Ok.R.Y. – “When We Had been Us”

N.Flying – “Oh actually.”

BVNDIT – “Come and Get It”

ONEWE – “Finish of Spring”

OnlyOneOf – “Angel (Prod. Grey)”

woo!ah! – Payday

DKB – “Nonetheless”

REDSQUARE – “ColorFull”

E’LAST – “Swear”

