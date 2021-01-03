General News

TWICE Takes 7th Win And Triple Crown For “I CAN’T STOP ME” On “Inkigayo”

January 3, 2021
TWICE is that this week’s “Inkigayo” winner with “I CAN’T STOP ME”!

“Inkigayo” didn’t air on January 3 because of the present’s three-week break, however SBS revealed the chart rankings for the primary week of January on the present’s official web site.

TWICE’s “I CAN’T STOP ME” gained first place with 5,158 factors, second place was Kyung Search engine optimisation’s “Shiny Star” with 4,985 factors, and third place went to Taeyeon‘s “What Do I Name You” with 4,346 factors.

It’s the third time that TWICE’s “I CAN’T STOP ME” has scored a win on “Inkigayo,” making it a triple crown.

Congratulations to TWICE!

