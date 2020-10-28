TWICE Talks About Their Guilty Pleasures, Writing Lyrics For Latest Album, And More

TWICE shared their ideas on their newest comeback in a latest interview!

On October 26, the lady group made their much-anticipated return with their second full-length album “Eyes large open” and its title monitor “I CAN’T STOP ME.” The album has since been topping iTunes charts all over the world and likewise took the No. 1 spot on music charts in Korea, Japan, and China.

Within the interview, TWICE talked about going for a retro idea. Nayeon stated, “As we at all times did, when the group prepares for an idea we’ve by no means finished earlier than, the members focus on it with one another loads. I feel we centered on expressing TWICE’s distinctive colours.”

Jihyo agreed, “TWICE is at all times pondering laborious about exhibiting off new ideas.” She added, “I feel crucial factor is to ensure that TWICE’s transformation doesn’t really feel awkward to the general public.”

Mina defined that the group is slowly attempting to indicate off numerous sides to themselves. “Whereas our cuteness and wholesome power is a given, we’re persistently working laborious to turn into a bunch of many colours that may pull off new ideas,” she stated.

Within the spirit of the lyrics to “I CAN’T STOP ME,” TWICE named a few of their responsible pleasures. Nayeon stated with fun, “Once I make enjoyable of my members. It’s actually enjoyable messing round and teasing Momo and Tzuyu.”

Jihyo shared that she’s been gaming just lately. “It’s a sport the place you draw conclusions and trick different gamers,” she defined. Laughing, she then added, “It feels nice after I win.”

Tzuyu spoke about how she loves bread. She stated, “Every time I eat bread after craving it, I really feel like I can’t management myself similar to within the lyrics of ‘I CAN’T STOP ME.’”

The group then talked about what sort of issues “can’t cease” them. Momo stated that she will’t cease herself from taking photos of her canine, Boo. “My telephone is stuffed with pictures of my pet,” she shared.

In the meantime, Sana named “perfection.” She defined, “I begin working actually laborious after I take into consideration how I wish to present an much more excellent efficiency and facet of me. I don’t assume I can ever cease doing that!”

Dahyun expressed her love for the group’s followers and selected “concert events.” She stated, “I hope the present state of affairs will get higher quickly so we will carry out in entrance of our followers.”

As for Chaeyoung, she stated with fun, “Consuming iced Americanos within the morning! Every time it’s morning, I simply actually crave an iced Americano.”

The members took half in writing the lyrics for the tracks on “Eyes large open,” they usually talked about what messages they wished to relay by means of these songs.

“Once I often write lyrics, I start engaged on it as I untangle all of the issues I imagined inside my head,” stated Nayeon, who wrote the lyrics to “DEPEND ON YOU.” “Typically, I begin from a clean slate and pour all my ideas out after organizing all of the issues I wished to say. This time, I wrote our lyrics wishing that our followers would consider us on this manner.”

Sana talked about writing the lyrics to “DO WHAT WE LIKE.” She shared, “When one is confined by issues which can be acquainted to them, it’s laborious to attempt one thing new, or they find yourself being afraid of taking step one. The lyrics are about how if one has a supply of motivation, they will begin transferring in an effort to discover new issues.” She added, “I wrote these lyrics hoping the music might give at the least a little bit of braveness to all of the listeners.”

Jihyo defined that she thinks in regards to the melody first and shared her hopes that “UP NO MORE” may help these struggling to spend their nights comfortably.

Dahyun, who wrote the lyrics to 2 tracks on their album, described “BRING IT BACK” as a music about “bringing the whole lot again” to its authentic place after the state of affairs has modified. She added, “The lyrics to ‘QUEEN’ comprise the message that folks ought to present themselves as they’re with out forcibly making themselves fairly.”

Chaeyoung talked about that “HANDLE IT” is a music in regards to the anger after a breakup. “TWICE hasn’t had a music in regards to the emotions after a breakup, so I actually wished to attempt writing the lyrics to a music like this,” she stated. “I wished to indicate everybody that we will do an excellent job attempting new issues!”

When requested about having 13 hit songs in a row, Momo stated, “To be trustworthy, I had no concept we might obtain a lot love. More than something, we work laborious to indicate nice performances and sides of us every comeback. I feel lots of people are supporting and liking how we consider our music and performances and the way we work laborious to enhance the completed product.” She expressed her gratitude to followers who take pleasure in their efficiency movies.

Sana selected TWICE’s distinctive power as the key to the group’s success. “Lots of people like our shiny and wholesome power, and because the members have nice teamwork, I feel that reveals naturally on the stage or in our day by day lives,” she defined. Dahyun thanked TWICE’s followers, mentioning how they at all times give her energy and encourage her to work more durable.

As a closing thought, the members talked about how they need the group to be described. Sana shared that she hopes TWICE can turn into a bunch that folks can belief to do an excellent job each time, each musically and on the stage.

Equally, Chaeyoung stated, “‘Grasp of the stage.’ ‘As anticipated, TWICE performs very well.’ ‘Their efficiency is absolutely enjoyable.’ I wish to hear opinions like that. I really feel actually proud and reenergized after I see or hear these sorts of reactions!”

Tzuyu shared, ‘We wish to turn into a bunch that at all times expresses their gratitude to the followers who’re by our sides, supporting us.”

Supply (1)