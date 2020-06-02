TWICE Talks About What They’ve Been Into Currently, Choosing Their Comeback Hair, And More

On June 1, TWICE made their comeback with a particular Naver V Reside for his or her ninth mini album “MORE & MORE“!

Concerning their first comeback in 9 months, Jihyo commented, “Whereas we’ve completed vibrant songs previously, I feel this tune is a brand new idea and due to this fact a brand new problem.” Jeongyeon talked about feeling pressured, saying, “Since we have been away for a very long time, I felt pressured about whether or not we might stay as much as ONCE’s expectations. Nonetheless, as soon as the tune was launched to an amazing response, I used to be joyful that we have been nonetheless receiving a lot love.”

TWICE additionally shared detailed descriptions of what they’ve been as much as and into recently. Nayeon shared, “Earlier, I hit my head on a desk so there’s a bump. That is an excessive amount of info. It’s not a mosquito chunk.” Momo revealed she’s gotten a canine, saying, “I’m elevating it properly. It’s backstage at present too.”

Sana commented, “I initially didn’t like tomato juice. I solely ate cherry tomatoes, however I’ve overcome this. Nayeon mentioned plain tomato juice was good, so I attempted it regardless that I used to be scared, nevertheless it was good. I got here to work after ingesting it at present.” Jihyo shared, “I’ve been tanning with Chaeyoung. Because it’s summer time, we’re tanning.”

Jeongyeon defined her love for laptop video games, saying, “I’ve lately been into the Netmarble card matching sport. I performed it in our dorm with Jihyo and Mina, and it was enjoyable. I’ve found a technique to do properly.” Mina shared, “Not too long ago I’ve been liking the sound of rain so I go to sleep listening to sounds of rain, lightning, and thunder on YouTube. It’s so good. You simply must take heed to it quietly so it sounds prefer it’s coming from outdoors your window.”

Dahyun shared that she’s been practising the piano, whereas Chaeyoung commented, “I’ve simply been considering ‘I’ve to make masks.’ I wished to attempt making them,” including amusing. Lastly, Tzuyu shared, “I’ve been doing pilates, however since our choreography is so arduous this time I’ve been receiving many massages. Once I go to get massages, I attempt my greatest to stroll there.”

Sana additionally commented on how joyful she was that TWICE might make their return as 9 members after Mina missed their “Really feel Particular” promotions on account of signs of hysteria.

After revealing that “MORE & MORE” is their hardest choreography up to now, TWICE additionally picked the purpose of their new dance to be their synchronization. Jeongyeon defined, “The purpose of ‘MORE & MORE’ is the extravagant efficiency and the united choreography of the 9 of us. If there aren’t 9 of us, we can’t do that dance. It isn’t the identical whenever you dance alone. It’s actually arduous.”

They expressed disappointment that they couldn’t meet with their followers on account of COVID-19 and commented, “Since our choreography is so arduous, whereas practising we might say that it will be so tough to carry out this with out our followers.”

When requested to choose essentially the most memorable episode whereas getting ready this album, Jeongyeon picked the recording of their title observe, saying it was essentially the most they’d ever recorded. Dahyun added, “Once I would sing I might solely take into consideration pitch and the beat, however I used to be advised to do it once more as a result of there was no emotion. It was so fascinating that they might pinpoint that.”

Tzuyu commented, “Each whereas recording and filming the music video, they advised us to pay numerous consideration to our feelings, in order that was arduous.” The women additionally picked their music video scenes filmed with a drone on Jeju Island as a spotlight. Jeongyeon shared, “The individual was the very best drone supervisor on the earth, however they got here to Jeju Island simply to movie for us.”

For the “killing half” of “MORE & MORE,” TWICE picked each Chaeyoung and Dahyun’s raps.

The members additionally spoke about altering their look for this album, with Momo sharing, “I bleached my hair for the primary time in three years. I’m taking actually excellent care of it.”

Nayeon defined why she didn’t bleach her hair, saying, “That is the shortest I’ve ever reduce my hair in my life. I wished to vary one thing however my hair may be very thick and curly. I believed bleaching could be tough, so I simply reduce it.”

For the primary time since “Cheer Up,” Mina additionally bleached her hair. She shared, “It was orange again then. I used to be initially going to chop it quick, however I couldn’t as a result of it felt wasteful since my hair had grown out so properly. I’ll do it for our subsequent comeback. Nonetheless, I’m nervous I’d look an excessive amount of like my mother,” making her members snigger.

Jeongyeon revealed she had initially dyed her personal hair, sharing, “I wished to bleach my hair blonde after which self-dye it. However I failed. Since my roots had grown in a lot, I bleached it once more nevertheless it got here out inexperienced. Even the director of the salon needed to come to debate it. Since we had no time, as a substitute of purple, we went for a extra ambiguous coloration. I feel subsequent time I’ll have to chop it quick. I’ll probably have to only reduce it off.”

Instantly after its launch, TWICE’s “MORE & MORE” has soared to the highest of a number of main realtime charts!

