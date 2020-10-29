TWICE Tells Stories From Their Profession, Shares Who They Think Will Get Married 1st And Final, And More

TWICE took over “Radio Star” with enjoyable tales and extra!

On October 28, TWICE appeared on the MBC movie star speak present as a part of the promotions for his or her newest album “Eyes extensive open.” Jeongyeon sadly couldn’t take part as she is on hiatus for well being causes.

Lots of the members took half in writing lyrics for his or her new album, and Sana spoke about how she wrote lyrics on her personal for the primary time for this launch. She shared, “I write lyrics in Korean, and even when I am going to Japan, there have been occasions after I suppose in Korean after which translate it into Japanese after I’m talking. I even combine in Korean after I’m speaking to my mother on the cellphone.” Mina mentioned concerning the Japanese members, “There are occasions once we suppose we’re talking in Japanese however we use Korean phrases too.”

Tzuyu mentioned, “I be taught Korean from the Japanese members. They’re good at concentrating and are additionally good on the language.”

The group was additionally requested about who has the “killing half” of their new track “I CAN’T STOP ME.” Dahyun mentioned, “I feel it’s Tzuyu. The intro is crucial half, and it seems so fairly when Tzuyu begins out originally.”

Momo shared, “I clapped once we obtained the choreography for our new track.” She defined that after doing cute dances once they first debuted, they’re now doing extra highly effective and troublesome choreography, which she prefers. Tzuyu added, “I prefer it, nevertheless it’s troublesome this time too.”

TWICE shared that they don’t have plans for solo or unit promotions in the interim. Jihyo mentioned, “We thought it could take the main focus away from group promotions. We wish to hold selling as a bunch for so long as doable.” The hosts then made the group snort once they mentioned that Chaeyoung had revealed that she needs a unit. Chaeyoung defined with fun, “Nayeon has ambitions about rapping. If we have been to do it, I assumed it could be good if it have been a enjoyable rap unit.”

Nayeon mentioned, “There was a time after I cried so much once we have been doing a Japanese live performance tour. My in-ear monitor broke so I used to be actually anxious after I was performing, and once we did our encore I used to be extra relaxed so I sang whereas holding my mic the wrong way up. Once I realized that I assumed, ‘Wow, I’m actually out of it at present’ and cried as the stress left me.” She shared that Jihyo had thought on the time that Nayeon was making an attempt to be humorous.

Sana advised a narrative about talking along with her mom again in Japan. She mentioned, “I speak to my mother so much on the cellphone, and we ended up speaking concerning the previous days after I was a trainee. She mentioned, ‘I needed to help you when you went to Korea, however I hadn’t identified that I used to be solely going to have the ability to play the position of your mom till you have been in center college. I assumed you’d be by my facet for longer. I missed you extra whenever you have been a trainee and I used to be lonely, however I didn’t inform you as a result of I used to be nervous it’d make you come dwelling since you have been involved about me.’ I felt so sorry and grateful that I cried so much.”

Momo spoke about how she’d obtained goosebumps when she lately watched a video of her performing. “Once we debuted, we have been so busy that we couldn’t get a lot sleep,” she mentioned. “I watched a video centered on me from our first music present efficiency for ‘CHEER UP,’ however I used to be dozing. It wasn’t simply me, Sana was too. It was choreography we have been doing collectively and we have been each dozing off.”

Sana added, “Momo advised me, ‘We have been dozing off whereas performing.’ I assumed it should have simply been her and didn’t consider her, however I watched that centered video for the primary time this 12 months and we have been actually dozing.”

Momo additionally mentioned, “At my household’s dwelling in Japan, my dad’s room has an area devoted to Jihyo. My sister is a fan of Chaeyoung and my dad is a fan of Jihyo.” Momo added, “Once we did a ‘hi-touch’ occasion in Japan, my father lined up.” The members defined that the occasions contain followers lining up for a selected member, and her father had been in line for Jihyo.

Throughout the present, Dahyun additionally shocked the hosts with a distinctive expertise that confirmed her flexibility!

The hosts additionally requested Mina about how she’d mentioned that there was a member she was fearful of throughout their trainee days.

“Once I first noticed Jihyo from far-off, I needed to stroll in her route, however she had such an aura about her and appeared like an unni [older female friend or sister], so I waited for her to depart first earlier than I went,” mentioned Mina, making everybody snort. Jihyo mentioned in shock, “Critically?” Mina defined, “We’d by no means talked earlier than, I didn’t even know that we’re the identical age.”

Jihyo added, “Mina and I’ve been roommates since our debut. You’re… not fearful of me now, proper?” and Mina nodded.

TWICE later shared some insights into who they suppose will get married first and final.

Chaeyoung mentioned, “Once we’re overseas, we get collectively in a single resort room and have a drink. One factor we at all times speak about is our future. We are saying that we wish to purchase a marriage gown for the primary member who will get married.”

“I feel that Nayeon will get married the final amongst us,” Chaeyoung mentioned. “She’s a bit choosy. You should constantly put in effort so as to get her to belief you.” Nayeon responded, “I feel Chaeyoung will get married first. I feel she’ll simply do it.”

TWICE additionally placed on their first tv efficiency of “I CAN’T STOP ME” throughout the present!

