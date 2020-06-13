TWICE Thanks Their Fans For 100 Music Show Wins

TWICE have racked up a grand complete of 100 music present wins!

On June 12, TWICE received the primary place trophy on “Music Financial institution” with their newest monitor “MORE & MORE.” Through the encore stage, the women stored their first place promise and hilariously sang their tune after inhaling helium. Additionally they commented, “We’ll work more durable. Thanks, ONCE, for loving us.”

That is TWICE’s third music present win for “MORE & MORE” after successful on “Show Champion” and “M Countdown” earlier this week and can be their 100th win since debuting in 2015. After Ladies’ Era, TWICE is the one woman group to achieve this milestone.

Reaching their 100th win is simply one of many many feats TWICE has achieved for this comeback. As of Might 27, their ninth mini album “MORE & MORE” surpassed 500,000 inventory pre-orders, setting a brand new report for the group. On the day of the album launch, they offered over 260,000 copies, changing into the primary Korean woman group to surpass 200,000 on the primary day and concurrently breaking the best first-day gross sales report for Korean woman teams.

With this new album, in accordance to Gaon chart’s cargo depend as of June 9, TWICE’s cumulative album gross sales in Korea recorded 5,206,745 copies.

Instantly after its launch, “MORE & MORE” additionally swept main realtime charts in Korea in addition to worldwide iTunes charts and marked TWICE’s debut on the Billboard 200 chart.

Following the group’s historic 100th music present win, they expressed their gratitude in the direction of followers on their official Twitter account. They shared pictures from their first-ever music present win alongside their most up-to-date win. The tweet reads, “First-ever first place. And the 100th first place. One in one million ONCE, who shine brighter than something on earth and who’re all the time with TWICE.”

The publish continues with lyrics from their tune “One in a Million” after which reads, “Congratulations. ONCE, and likewise TWICE.”

첫 번째 1위. 그리고 백 번째 1위. 트와이스가 바라보는 곳에,언제나 그 자리에 있어주는,세상의 그 무엇보다 빛나는 존재 ONE IN A MILLION,원스. 이제는 정말,

믿어봐요 그댄 특별한걸

세상에 단 한 사람 뿐인걸

있는 그대로도 완벽한걸요 축하합니다. 원스, 그리고 트와이스.#TWICE100thWin pic.twitter.com/BUoBkhIbv9 — TWICE (@JYPETWICE) June 12, 2020

After “Music Financial institution,” most of the members additionally shared posts on Instagram to personally thank their followers.

Nayeon, Sana, Tzuyu, and Dahyun made two posts with group pictures, captioned, “Thanks a lot to ONCE who allowed us to position first!!”

Jeongyeon shared a collection of selfies with Dahyun and Momo that includes within the background. In her caption she wrote, “Congratulations ONCE in your 100th first place! Regardless that you’re far-off, I actually, actually really feel your assist. They preserve telling me to not decrease the window on our means house, so I couldn’t, however I actually, actually miss you too. I’m all the time grateful, and I actually cherish you!! Since I’m in an excellent temper at this time, I’m going to add heaps.”

Together with a set of pictures, TWICE’s chief Jihyo shared, “ONCE whom I miss! It might’ve been so a lot better in case you might’ve been with us at this time. Though that’s regretful, at this time continues to be such a cheerful day! I do know you all loved yourselves at house. I hope you all have a celebration at house at this time! When our promotions are over, we’ll do the identical in our dorm. Congratulations to ONCE and TWICE. We’ll do our efficiency properly tomorrow too! Thanks and I like you ONCE.”

Dahyun’s publish begins with the catch phrase from “Music Financial institution” and reads, “TWICE’s 100th first place at ‘Music Financial institution.’ At this time is a extremely x100 significant day. I used to be MC and I received first place!!! Our ONCE is the very best!!! Thanks.”

Momo uploaded pictures with Sana and Nayeon and shared, “Congratulations ONCE in your 100th first place at this time. It’s actually all due to ONCE…It’s as a result of we have now such robust and dependable ONCE that ONCE and all 9 TWICE members can have such grateful moments like this…ONCE, I’m all the time so, so grateful and apologetic. TWICE, ONCE, let’s do properly sooner or later too.”

Congratulations to TWICE and ONCE!

