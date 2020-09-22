TWICE Ties Female Foreign Artist Record For Most Albums To Top Oricon’s Weekly Albums Chart

TWICE’s third Japanese best-of album “#TWICE3” has taken the highest spot on Oricon’s weekly albums chart!

On September 22, Oricon revealed, “TWICE’s third best-of album ‘#TWICE3’ has recorded 109,000 factors in its first week of launch and entered Oricon’s newest weekly albums chart at No. 1.”

Instantly after its launch on September 16, the album rose to the highest of Oricon’s each day albums chart as properly.

TWICE has now topped Oricon’s weekly albums chart for the seventh time, tying with BoA because the feminine overseas artists with probably the most albums to high the chart. TWICE is the third overseas artist to seize the No. 1 spot on the chart with at the very least seven albums after TVXQ and BoA.

TWICE is at the moment making ready to make a comeback in Korea.

Congratulations, TWICE!

