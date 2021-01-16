General News

TWICE To Perform At TIME Magazine’s Global TIME100 Talks Event

January 16, 2021
1 Min Read

TWICE can be making a particular look at TIME journal’s upcoming TIME100 Talks occasion!

TIME100 Talks is a stay occasion collection created by TIME journal that convenes leaders from each discipline so as to highlight options to pressing world issues and encourage cross-disciplinary motion.

The upcoming occasion, which can be streamed stay on January 28 native time, will function interviews with world leaders comparable to South Korean Minister of International Affairs Kang Kyung Hwa.

In line with TIME journal, TWICE can be performing their music “Depend upon You,” one of many B-sides from their newest studio album “Eyes huge open.” Notably, Nayeon personally penned the lyrics for the monitor.

The TIME100 Talks occasion that includes TWICE will happen on January 28 at 7 p.m. EST (January 29 at 9 a.m. KST). For extra data on how one can register for and stream the occasion, go to the official web site right here!

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.