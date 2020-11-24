TWICE To Release English Version Of “I CAN’T STOP ME”

TWICE has introduced that they’ll launch an English model of their newest Korean music “I CAN’T STOP ME“!

“I CAN’T STOP ME” is the title observe on TWICE’s second full album “Eyes broad open,” which was launched on October 26. The English model of “I CAN’T STOP ME” is ready to drop on November 30 at 2 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, TWICE lately launched their seventh Japanese single “BETTER,” which took the No. 1 spot on Oricon’s day by day singles chart. The group might be attending the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards (2020 MAMA) on December 6.

Are you excited to hearken to TWICE’s “I CAN’T STOP ME” in English?