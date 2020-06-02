TWICE Tops iTunes Charts Over The Globe With “MORE & MORE”

TWICE is taking on iTunes charts all over the world!

On June 1 at 6 p.m. KST, TWICE returned with their ninth mini album “MORE & MORE” and their title monitor of the identical identify.

Since then, TWICE has set a private file with “MORE & MORE” reaching No. 1 on iTunes Prime Albums charts in 30 areas together with Japan, Brazil, Indonesia, and Russia.

“MORE & MORE” additionally took the highest spot on Line Music’s Prime 100 after the mini album’s launch in Japan. The different tracks from their ninth mini album — “OXYGEN,” “FIREWORK,” “MAKE ME GO,” “SWEET SUMMER DAY,” “SHADOW,” and “DON’T CALL ME AGAIN” — have additionally positioned throughout the chart’s Prime 10.

In the meantime, TWICE is hovering to the highest of realtime charts in Korea as nicely. As of 9 a.m. KST on June 2, “MORE & MORE” takes the No. 1 spot on Melon, Genie, Bugs, and Soribada.

Congratulations to TWICE!

Supply (1)