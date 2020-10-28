TWICE Tops iTunes Charts Worldwide With “Eyes Wide Open”

TWICE’s second full album “Eyes vast open” is receiving a number of love!

On October 28, JYP Leisure shared that “Eyes vast open” had risen to the highest of iTunes Prime Albums charts in at the least 32 international locations together with Singapore, Brazil, and Japan. That is probably the most international locations TWICE has topped the iTunes charts of with an album.

In the meantime, TWICE will probably be guesting on the upcoming episode of “Radio Star.” The broadcast airs on October 28 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

Congratulations to TWICE! Watch the music video for the title observe “I CAN’T STOP ME” right here and take a look at some Twitter fan reactions right here!

