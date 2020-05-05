TWICE Wins Best In Music At 2020 Shorty Awards

TWICE has grabbed the 2020 Shorty Award for the Music class!

The winners have been introduced for the 12th annual Shorty Awards, which honors and celebrates one of the best in brief type content material on social media. Awards are given to influential folks, manufacturers, and organizations acrosss platforms together with Fb, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and extra. Winners are chosen on the premise of an individual or group’s work over a whole calendar yr and thru a mixture of on-line votes and scores from the Actual Time Academy.

TWICE received within the Music class, beating out fellow nominees together with AJR, Anderson.Paak, Billie Eilish, Blanco Brown, Brandi Carlile, Celine Dion, J Balvin, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Mike Posner, and Missy Elliot.

BTS received a Shorty Award within the Music class in 2017, and BLACKPINK received the award in 2019.

TWICE is at present gearing up for a June 1 comeback with the music “Extra & Extra.”

Congratulations to TWICE!

