TWICE’s “Coronary heart Shaker” Becomes Their 7th MV To Reach 350 Million Views

TWICE’s music movies proceed to obtain numerous love!

The lady group’s music video for “Coronary heart Shaker” surpassed 350 million views on November 27 at roughly 4:12 p.m. KST, which is about two years, 11 months, 15 days, and 22 hours since its launch on December 11, 2017 at 6 p.m. KST.

“Coronary heart Shaker” is TWICE’s seventh music video to hit 350 million following “TT,” “Likey,” “Cheer Up,” “What Is Love?“, “Like OOH-AHH,” and “FANCY.”

Congratulations to TWICE!

Watch the “Coronary heart Shaker” music video once more beneath: