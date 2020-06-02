TWICE’s Dahyun Makes Surprise Appearance As Weathercaster On Morning News

TWICE’s Dahyun has reworked right into a weathercaster for a day!

On June 2, Dahyun made a dwell particular look as a weathercaster on JTBC’s morning information. When requested about how she felt preparing early within the morning to observe for her new place, Dahyun admitted that she was very nervous.

Nonetheless, Dahyun obtained the job performed like a professional, reporting the climate by area and sharing useful suggestions like, “Make sure that to organize an umbrella,” and, “It’ll be good to go to work dressed evenly.” She added, “It may be uncomfortable to put on a face masks on this scorching climate, however please put on your masks even when it’s uncomfortable.”

TWICE lately returned with their ninth mini album and title monitor “MORE & MORE,” which has soared to the highest of main realtime charts.

Try Dahyun as a weathercaster on the morning information beneath:

