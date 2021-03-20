TWICE’s “FANCY” Becomes Their 5th MV To Reach 400 Million Views

TWICE has reached one other YouTube milestone!

On March 19 at roughly 7:30 p.m. KST, their music video for “FANCY” surpassed 400 million views. That is about one 12 months, 10 months, and 25 days since its launch on April 22, 2019 at 6 p.m. KST.

“FANCY” is TWICE’s fifth music video to achieve 400 million views following “TT,” “Likey,” “What Is Love?,” and “Cheer Up.”

Congratulations to TWICE!

Watch the “FANCY” music video once more beneath: