TWICE’s “FANCY” Becomes Their 5th MV To Reach 400 Million Views

TWICE has reached one other YouTube milestone!
On March 19 at roughly 7:30 p.m. KST, their music video for “FANCY” surpassed 400 million views. That is about one 12 months, 10 months, and 25 days since its launch on April 22, 2019 at 6 p.m. KST.
“FANCY” is TWICE’s fifth music video to achieve 400 million views following “TT,” “Likey,” “What Is Love?,” and “Cheer Up.”
Congratulations to TWICE!
TWICE “FANCY” M/V
✨400 MILLION VIEWS✨
?https://t.co/QjAVGnjCHO#TWICE #트와이스 #FANCY pic.twitter.com/KOhh9wIZOX
— TWICE (@JYPETWICE) March 19, 2021
Watch the “FANCY” music video once more beneath:
How does this text make you are feeling?
Add Comment