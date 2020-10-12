TWICE’s “Fancy” Becomes Their 6th MV To Hit 350 Million Views

TWICE has hit the 350 million mark with one other music video!

On October 12 at roughly 11:37 a.m. KST, TWICE’s music video for “Fancy” surpassed 350 million views on YouTube, making it the group’s sixth music video to take action after “TT,” “Likey,” “Cheer Up,” “What Is Love?“, and “Like OOH-AHH.”

TWICE initially launched “Fancy” on April 22, 2019 at 6 p.m. KST, that means that it took the track simply over one 12 months, 5 months, and 19 days to achieve the milestone.

Congratulations to TWICE!

Watch the gorgeous music video for “Fancy” once more under: