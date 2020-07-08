TWICE’s “Fanfare” Debuts At No. 2 On Oricon’s Daily Singles Chart

TWICE is the runner-up on the newest Oricon day by day singles chart!

On July 8, TWICE launched their sixth Japanese single “Fanfare.” On the day by day singles chart of Japan’s largest music statistics web site Oricon, “Fanfare” grabs No. 2 with 108,796 estimated gross sales.

The only consists of TWICE’s new Japanese track “Fanfare” in addition to a Japanese model of their newest Korean comeback monitor “MORE & MORE.”

Congratulations to TWICE!

Watch their MV for “Fanfare” under!

Supply (1)