TWICE’s “I CAN’T STOP ME” Becomes Their Fastest MV To Hit 200 Million Views

TWICE’s “I CAN’T STOP ME” has achieved a brand new milestone on YouTube!

On January 10 round 8:40 p.m. KST, the music video for “I CAN’T STOP ME” surpassed 200 million views on YouTube.

The music video was launched on October 26, 2020, that means that it took the music video about 76 days to succeed in the milestone. That is now the quickest TWICE MV to hit 200 million views, with the earlier report being “Likey” at 128 days.

That is additionally TWICE’s 14th MV to hit the milestone, after “MORE & MORE,” “TT,” “Cheer Up,” ” Like OOH-AHH,” “Likey,” “Coronary heart Shaker,”” Knock Knock,” “What Is Love?“, “Sign,” “YES or YES,” “Fancy,” “Dance the Night time Away,” and “Really feel Particular.”

With this, TWICE extends their report as the Okay-pop woman group with essentially the most music movies which have surpassed 200 million views on YouTube.

Congratulations to TWICE!