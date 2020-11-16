TWICE’s Jeongyeon Sends Gift To Set Of Gong Seung Yeon’s New Film

TWICE’s Jeongyeon confirmed her assist for her sister Gong Seung Yeon by sending a espresso truck to the set of her new movie!

After showing in dramas comparable to “Are You Human Too?” and “Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Company,” Gong Seung Yeon is making her silver display debut by means of the upcoming movie “Good-looking Guys.”

On November 15, the actress shared some photographs on her Instagram story of a espresso truck despatched by Jeongyeon. Together with the photographs, she wrote, “The espresso truck that Jeongyeon despatched,” adopted by a inexperienced coronary heart emoji.

The banner on prime of the espresso truck, which encompasses a footage of the three siblings, reads, “Seung Yeon, do your greatest! Your little sisters are watching.”

Jeongyeon is presently on hiatus from TWICE’s actions on account of well being considerations.

