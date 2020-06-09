TWICE’s Jeongyeon Shares That She’s Been Dealing With Neck Injury

TWICE’s Jeongyeon revealed {that a} neck damage affected her means to follow for the group’s comeback.

Throughout a stay broadcast on V Stay on June 8, a fan requested Jeongyeon if her neck is alright. She responded that a part of the explanation she’d turned on a stay broadcast was to speak about this, and he or she defined that she hadn’t spoken about it as a result of she hates it when their followers ONCE see her in ache. Nevertheless, she knew they’d realized one thing was fallacious together with her neck as she’d been sporting ache aid patches.

“Whereas we had been filming the ‘MORE & MORE‘ music video, I felt a numbness that went all the best way to my ear,” she mentioned. “So I believed I’d higher go to the hospital once more — I went there just a few instances previously they usually’d advised me every part was okay.” She went to a specialist hospital this time, they usually advised her that she had a herniated disc in her neck.

“We discovered this out every week earlier than the comeback,” she mentioned, explaining that she’d had a process executed. “To elaborate, I used to be within the hospital too and so I actually wasn’t in a position to follow for this comeback. I might hardly follow in any respect.”

“I actually hated the considered exhibiting ONCE an imperfect efficiency,” she mentioned. “You perceive how I really feel, proper? So after I mentioned with the corporate, we requested the networks for his or her understanding and talked to them about not filming fan cams for me.” When artists carry out on music reveals, networks typically movie “fan cam” movies that target particular person members.

“That’s why there weren’t any fan cams for me, you guys,” she mentioned. She shared that she’d felt very sorry in direction of each the followers and community employees when she noticed folks blaming the networks.

“I’m doing quite a bit higher now,” she added. “I went to the hospital this morning and received a shot. So that you don’t want to fret about me, for actual. I’m working laborious to get higher.”

TWICE made a comeback on June 1 with their mini album “MORE & MORE” and title observe of the identical identify, they usually shortly topped charts in Korea and around the globe.

