TWICE’s Jeongyeon To Perform Seated At Upcoming Online Concert

TWICE’s Jeongyeon can be performing seated on the upcoming on-line live performance “Past LIVE – TWICE: World in A Day.”

On August 6, JYP Leisure launched an announcement relating to Jeongyeon’s look within the upcoming live performance. The total assertion is offered under:

Good day. That is JYP Leisure. For this on-line live performance “Past LIVE – TWICE: World in A Day,” Jeongyeon should take part within the live performance whereas seated in a chair because of the state of her well being. We ask for followers’ beneficiant understanding relating to this determination, which was primarily based on her want to greet followers for the primary time in an extended whereas regardless of the tough state of affairs. We are going to put in our greatest efforts for her speedy restoration. Thanks.

“Past LIVE – TWICE: World in A Day” will happen on August 9 at three p.m. KST by way of V LIVE. Not too long ago, JYP Leisure additionally confirmed that TWICE is gearing up for a comeback.

