TWICE’s Jeongyeon To Take Break From Activities For Health Reasons

On October 17, JYP Leisure launched a press release about TWICE’s Jeongyeon and her future actions.

The assertion explains that Jeongyeon is presently experiencing psychological nervousness and after discussions with Jeongyeon and the opposite TWICE members, the company has taken steps to provide her a break {and professional} medical assist as a way to relaxation and get well.

Because of this, Jeongyeon won’t take part in promotional actions for TWICE’s upcoming comeback with “Eyes Extensive Open.”

The full assertion was posted as follows in English:

Good day, that is JYPE. We wish to inform you about TWICE member Jeongyeon’s present well being scenario and her additional participation in TWICE’s exercise. Presently, Jeongyeon is experiencing psychological anxiousness in shifting ahead together with her schedule. Due to this fact, after deep discussions with Jeongyeon herself and different TWICE members, we now have determined that it’s wanted for Jeongyeon to have ample relaxation and absolute stability, accompanied by skilled medical measures. As a result of we worth our artists’ psychological and bodily well being greater than something, we inform you that Jeongyeon can be unable to attend TWICE’s actions relating to the 2nd Full Album in the meanwhile. We are going to preserve you up to date on any modifications sooner or later. We ask to your love and assist for Jeongyeon’s full restoration. Thanks.

