TWICE’s Jihyo Celebrates 15 Years Since Joining JYP Entertainment With Cute Childhood Photos

July 16, 2020
1 Min Read

TWICE’s Jihyo has shared some cute images to mark her 15th anniversary of becoming a member of JYP Entertainment!

Jihyo took to TWICE’s official Instagram to add a number of childhood images, by which she poses together with her mother and father and even on the entrance of {a magazine} in a single photograph.

She shared a message with the caption, “These are outdated images to have a good time my 15th anniversary of becoming a member of JYP Entertainment at this time.” She added a blue coronary heart emoji and continued, “On the time, I didn’t know I’d be having my 15th anniversary at this age..hehe…”

Congratulations to Jihyo!

