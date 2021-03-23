General News

TWICE’s “Like OOH-AHH” Becomes Their 6th MV To Hit 400 Million Views

March 23, 2021
TWICE’s debut music video has reached a brand new milestone!

TWICE made their debut on October 20, 2015 with their title monitor “Like OOH-AHH” off their first mini album “The Story Begins.” On March 22, the music video for the track hit 400 million views on YouTube about 5 years, 5 months, and two days after its launch.

“Like OOH-AHH” is TWICE’s sixth music video to attain the feat, following “TT,” “Likey,” “What Is Love?,” “Cheer Up,” and “FANCY.”

Rejoice by watching “Like OOH-AHH” once more under!

