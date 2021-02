TWICE’s “Likey” MV has now been seen half a billion occasions!

On February 9 at round 7:45 p.m. KST, the music video for TWICE’s “Likey” reached 500 million views on YouTube. The video was launched on October 30, 2017 at 6 p.m. KST, so it took about three years, three months, and 10 days to achieve the milestone.

“Likey” is TWICE’s second music video to hit 500 million views, following “TT.”

Have a good time by watching “Likey” once more under!